Google plans to fix early flaws in Geminis fairly soon





Summary The Gemini app is slowly appearing outside of the US, and Google has vowed to quickly patch existing bugs based on user feedback. People are believed to have been impressed by the Gemini chatbot's writing style, creativity, and speed of response. However, Gemini is still unable to perform important functions such as creating tasks and setting reminders, but this may change in future updates.

The last few days have been dominated by Google's release of the Gemini app, which we're seeing slowly making its way outside the US. Considering that new chatbots are still fairly new to mobile, there are bound to be some features that don't work as expected, not to mention bugs that can break them. It appears that Google is aware of these flaws and is taking the necessary steps to fix them based on user feedback.

Google Gemini product lead Jack Krawczyk outlined the feedback he had received from users through Friday. Features like task management and setting reminders are expected to be among the things Google plans to fix as soon as possible, which is one of the things that makes switching from Google Assistant to Gemini a little concerning for people at the moment. ing.

Interestingly, we have already confirmed that the Gemini mobile app is working properly in some regions outside of the US, so Google has fixed at least two of these issues mentioned in the fixes section. Looks like it's resolved. Krawczyk said last week that the app will be widely available in Asia Pacific, Africa, Latin America and North America starting Monday, February 12th. But here in AP already the Bard app on at least his two devices (Asia and Europe).

However, as Krawczyk noted in his tweet, not everything was bad with Gemini's initial implementation. For example, people seem to praise chatbots for their creative abilities, such as their writing style and response speed. Meanwhile, as Android expert and AP contributor Mishaal Rahman points out on his X, Google has fixed another issue since releasing the app in the US. It seems like I did. In its original form, starting Gemini using the power button or swipe-up gesture did not resolve the issue. Auto-submitting queries is not supported, but an update pushed over the weekend seems to have fixed that.

One thing I personally liked about my brief experience with Gemini on my 18-month-old Pixel 6a was the ability to generate images with simple text or voice commands. It naturally takes a few seconds to generate a photo, but it's pretty incredible to me that this mid-range phone can do this so easily. Krawczyk said the team has also received complaints about preachy guardrails, which could be improved in future updates.

The basic features of Google Gemini are available for free, but there is an advanced version available for $20 per month with the new Google One AI Premium plan, with a two-month free trial currently available. But as we found out just before the weekend, access to Gemini Advanced can't be shared with members of your family group. This means that these users will need a separate subscription to access this more powerful version of Gemini. These terms are clearly specified on Google's support page, so we don't think the company will change course.

