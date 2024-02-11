



Apple, a technology giant known for its innovation, recently announced a new open-source programming language named 'Pkl'. This important move heralds a new era in the field of programming, fostering collaboration and fostering innovation within the developer community. Pkl's open source nature fosters the creation of novel and innovative applications across a variety of platforms, potentially transforming the technology industry and software development approaches.

Explore Pkl

Designed around a key-value structure, Pkl is JSON-like and supports JSON, XML, and YAML property lists on initial startup, making it a versatile tool for generating static configuration files. This language supports multiple popular languages ​​such as Java, Kotlin, Swift, and Go. It's worth noting that Pkl's command line interface is available for macOS, Linux, Alpine Linux, and Java. However, it requires a Java 8 (or later) runtime on your system path.

Users should be aware that Pkl has a noticeable startup delay, making complex Pkl code run slower than native executables. However, this does not detract from the potential of this new language. For those looking to get started, his Github page for this language includes links to comprehensive documentation.

Dealing with shortcomings

Pkl is intended to address the limitations of static configuration languages ​​such as JSON, YAML, and property lists. Static configuration languages ​​are often complex and function much like programming languages ​​themselves. This new language combines the declarative, easy-to-understand nature of a static language with the power and functionality of a general-purpose language, providing a unique and efficient solution to the complexity associated with formatting.

Editor support and accessibility

Pkl comes with best-in-class editor support, and users can download Pkl's CLI and try it locally. There are basic editor plugins for VS Code and Neovim that improve the user experience and simplify usage. The language is designed to be modern, safe, and expressive, with a focus on performance and ease of use.

Integration and application

Pkl, also known as “Pickle”, provides support for data templating and validation. You can use it from the command line, integrate it into your build pipeline, or embed it in your programs. This versatility makes it a powerful tool to simplify configuration tasks, whether they are small or large, simple or complex, ad hoc or repetitive.

Apple's PkL announcement coincides with its growing commitment to open source software and marks an exciting development for the technology industry. The release of Pkl is a testament to Apple's innovative spirit and continued efforts to push the boundaries of technology.

Looking to the future

Apple is enthusiastic about the potential of Pkl and hopes to expand support to other popular languages ​​and platforms in the future. With the support and contributions of the technical community, Pkl has the potential to have a major impact on the software development industry and revolutionize the way developers approach their tasks.

In conclusion, the announcement of Apple's new open source programming language Pkl is an exciting development for the technology industry. Not only does this demonstrate Apple's commitment to innovation and collaboration within its developer community, but it also has the potential to change the future of software development.

