Columbia Omni-Heat technology revolutionizes space exploration





Intuitive Machines will launch its IM-1 mission next week, sending the Nova-C lander to the moon in hopes of marking the first successful U.S. moon landing since the Apollo program. But there's something special about this lander. First to use Columbia's Omni-Heat technology as an insulation material.

In the final days before the launch, I caught up with Dr. Haskell Beckham, Columbia's Vice President of Innovation, to learn more about this exciting partnership.

I'm going around

To the average person, the partnership between Columbia and Intuitive Machines may seem a little out of the ordinary. But in reality, it's kind of come full circle for the sportswear company.

“The original Omniheat was actually inspired by old NASA space blankets,” Dr. Beckham explained to me over the phone. However, there is one important difference between the technology used to make Omniheat work and the original Space Blanket. Columbia has combined Space Blanket's reflective technology with a more breathable fabric to wick moisture away, making it easier to use as everyday insulation. .

technology. Entertainment. Science. your inbox.

Subscribe for the most interesting technology and entertainment news.

By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Notice.

Thermal blankets (also known as space blankets) have become items that help retain body heat after intense incidents or sporting events. This material served as the inspiration for Columbia's Omni-Heat technology. Image source: SolStock / Getty

The first version of Columbia's Omni-Heat technology was launched in 2010 and quickly became part of the company's cold-weather gear. But making sure it survives a trip to space is a little different than surviving a mountain climb in the snow.

Dr. Beckham says that when Intuitive Machines first approached Columbia, no one realized how closely the two companies would work together.

“I think they were just trying to approach us as a sponsor,” Dr. Beckham said. “But in that first meeting, myself and I think Joe Boyle, the president of the brand, we immediately realized that connection. But what we knew was that it all really clicked and made sense. , it wasn’t until our second meeting.”

Omniheat installed on the lander

In 2021, Columbia introduced an updated version of its Omni-Heat material called Omni-Heat Infinity. This version used a gold liner to provide better insulation than the original Omniheat. “The OmniHeat Infinity material used in our coats and other outdoor clothing is the exact same material used in the Intuitive Machine lander,” Dr. Beckham told me.

This means that if you have a Columbia garment with Omni-Heat Infinity technology, like the company's Arch Rock Double Wall Elite jacket, it's made from the exact same material that's installed on Intuitive Machines' landers. and helps protect some of them. The most important instrument.

This is really interesting because this material has been shown to be able to withstand the extreme temperatures of the vacuum of space, including withstanding temperatures from minus 250 degrees Fahrenheit to plus 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Dr. Beckham says Columbia University had to put the material through tests it probably never imagined. And that everyone was ready to change it to make it work better for the lander.

Thankfully, that wasn't necessary, he explained. Omni-Heat technology performed perfectly to insulate the critical equipment and components of the Nova-C lander without any modifications.

The integration of Columbia's Omni-Heat technology into lunar landers like Nova-C is also a major step forward in finding everyday materials for use in space exploration, and will hopefully be used on landers on Earth and in space. It could help reduce ship manufacturing costs. The Future — Space exploration will continue to be an increasingly expensive undertaking.

grow forward

This partnership not only introduces new ways for Columbia to test products; Dr. Beckham said that the company is already working on new and innovative products, but he could not tell me much about them, including trade secrets.

Image source: Intuitive Machines

Whatever ends up happening, Dr. Beckham said the company is already working with Intuitive Machines to use Omni-Heat technology on more spacecraft. The journey to put Columbia's materials on board the spacecraft encouraged the company to continue its goal of constantly seeking new and innovative ways to change the way people stay warm and cool wherever they go.

Perhaps someday Columbia's Omni-Heat technology will be used in spacesuits. Of course, that's just my guess. But given how useful it has proven to be to consumers on Earth, and its ability to protect critical equipment aboard landers like Nova C in space, it is unlikely that Columbia (or any other company) It wouldn't be surprising to see a company called upon to help develop a new spacesuit someday somewhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bgr.com/science/how-a-clothing-company-is-helping-innovate-in-space-exploration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos