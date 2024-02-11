Google and Rashi Foundation launch AI literacy program for youth





Google and the Rashi Foundation are launching the Hello Tech initiative in Israel in collaboration with the Cyber ​​Education Center founded by Rashi. This is an AI literacy program aimed at youth in grades 8 to 9 with no prior knowledge of AI. The program will be launched on a pilot basis in three of his cities: Umm al-Fam, Harish and Ofakim. Expansion to other regions is also planned in the future, with the aim of introducing AI to tens of thousands of students from the geographic and social peripheries and giving them the skills to work in this emerging field. Masu. The goal of this initiative is to inspire and motivate students to learn more and remove some of the obstacles they face on the way to a career in high tech.

To kick off the program last week, the Google office in Tel Aviv hosted dozens of students from Ofakim for a trial visit, where they had the opportunity to demonstrate various applications of AI in daily life and speak with Googlers.

Hellotech is operated by the Cyber ​​Education Center, founded by Mr. Rashi, in collaboration with the Muna Association, the Ministry of Education, and participating local governments. The curriculum is based on semester-long courses: General Technology Subjects in 8th grade and Introduction to AI in 9th grade. Students gain hands-on experience through generative AI software while learning about everyday applications of AI and how to use it responsibly. safely. Special attention is paid to skills such as critical thinking, self-study, and teamwork. To further increase effectiveness, workshops on AI and technology will be provided to school principals, teachers, and parents.

Google is also establishing an AI Education Lab, where its engineers are working with the Cyber ​​Education Center team to develop additional content in this area for children and youth.

Professor Yossi Matias, Vice President of Engineering and Research at Google and Director of Google R&D Center in Israel, said: Big potential of AI. I believe that technology is within the reach of all children, and HelloTech is committed to reaching as many students as possible, no matter where they live or what career path they choose. This is our way of providing you with this knowledge. ”

“This partnership has the potential to change the future of thousands of young people,” said Michal Cohen, general director of the Rashi Foundation. Our work in Ofakim, in particular, provides educational and social support to children and young people in the city who have experienced very difficult times. It ties in with other efforts Rashi is leading to deliver.”

Hello Tech is part of a major investment by Google totaling $25 million over several years, with the goal of increasing the participation of underrepresented people in Israel's high-tech industry. This new initiative is an extension of the Mind the Gap program, which has been running in Israel since 2008 to encourage young people to choose technology majors in high school.

Google's Hello Tech initiative was created in partnership with the Rashi Foundation, one of Israel's leading private philanthropic organizations dedicated to promoting socio-economic mobility and equal opportunity in Israel's geo-social periphery. It is operated by the Cyber ​​Education Center, which has more than 10 years of experience in developing technology education programs for youth, and the Mouna Association, which operates technology innovation centers in Arab societies.

