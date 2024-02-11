Google announces new mass rejection of Gmail starting in April 2024





Google will crack down on mass email senders starting in April

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Starting in April 2024, Google warns that senders of unwanted bulk emails to Gmail users will start seeing an increase in message rejections unless they follow new Gmail email sender guidelines.

New rules for sending bulk emails to Gmail accounts

As revealed in a Forbes article published on February 6th, new rules will be introduced to protect Gmail users from unsolicited bulk emails. At the time, it was reported that some senders of mass marketing emails started receiving his messages with an error related to some messages sent to Gmail accounts. However, a Google spokesperson told me that these particular errors, 550-5.7.56, are not new, but a product of existing authentication requirements.

Google also confirmed that starting in April 2024, it will begin rejecting a portion of non-compliant email traffic, gradually increasing the rejection rate. Google says, for example, if 75% of your traffic meets the new email sender authentication guidelines, some of the remaining 25% that aren't compliant will be rejected. It is not yet clear what that proportion will be. Google says enforcement of the new rules will be gradual and gradual. This slow and steady approach appears to have already begun, with a small portion of non-compliant email traffic experiencing temporary errors this month. Google also says bulk senders must implement one-click unsubscribe for all commercial and promotional messages by June 1st.

Only emails sent to your personal Gmail account will be rejected

These changes only affect bulk emails sent to personal Gmail accounts. Senders who send a large amount of emails to these accounts, i.e., senders who send at least 5,000 messages per day to her Gmail account, should authenticate their outgoing emails and avoid unwanted or junk mail. We ask that you avoid sending emails. The 5000 message limit is calculated for emails sent from the same primary domain, regardless of the number of subdomains used. This limit needs to be reached only once for a domain to be considered a permanent bulk sender.

These guidelines do not apply to messages sent to Google Workspace accounts, but all senders, including senders using Google Workspace, must meet the new requirements.

A Google spokesperson said this requirement is being implemented to increase sender-side security and give users more control over what goes into their inboxes. For the recipient, this means they can trust that the sender of the email they receive is actually that person or organization, and poses a risk of phishing, as malicious attackers often exploit authentication loopholes. will be reduced. Rather, meeting these requirements will allow senders to more effectively get their messages to the people who need them, while reducing the risk of spoofing or hijacking by malicious actors, the spokesperson said. I conclude.

