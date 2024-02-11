This small New York village has been making guns for 200 years. What happens if Remington quits?





ILION, N.Y. (AP) – Remington started here two centuries ago, a large gun factory in the middle of a blue-collar village in the heart of New York's Mohawk Valley, where generations of workers made rifles and shotguns. We have been producing guns.

Now, Ilion residents are preparing for Remington's retreat, ending an era that began when Eliphalet Remington forged the first rifle barrel nearby in 1816.

The country's oldest firearms manufacturer recently announced plans to close its home factory early next month, citing the prohibitive costs of operating the historic factory. Remington is consolidating its operations in Georgia, a state the company says is friendly to the firearms industry.

The company's recent history has been marked by lawsuits after the Sandy Hook school massacre and a bankruptcy filing that led to new ownership of the Ilion plant, which has grown to about 1,300 employees since more than a decade ago. The number has decreased to about 300 people.

But the move remains painful for the village of 7,600 people, which faces a dramatic drop in income and the prospect of a vast vacant factory.

When Remington retired, it wouldn't be like a facility leaving, it would be like part of a family moving away. said Jim Conover, who retired as .

Gun manufacturing dominates and defines Ilion. The city is tied to the city, much like Detroit's car production.

Mayor John Stevens meets with village officials under a sticker depicting Eliphalet Remington holding a long gun. His four-story brick factory off Armory Street and Remington Avenue towers over a neighborhood about 60 miles east of Syracuse.

Everyone knows someone who worked at that factory. For some families, working there is practically a birthright. Conover's father and his son also worked at this factory. Furnace operator and technician Frank Rusty Brown was there again this year with his family.

My mother worked there. My father worked there. My wife works there with me now. My daughter is working there with me now. My second daughter also works there now. And my son-in-law works there, too,” said Brown, president of the United Mine Workers of America Local 717. So it's a double blow for me and my wife, we both lost our jobs.

In a Nov. 30 letter to union leaders, Rem Arms, the current owner of Remington Firearms, blamed production inefficiencies for the factory closure. They cited the high costs of maintaining and insuring the nearly 1 million square feet (92,903 square meters) of space in multiple buildings, many of which date back to World War I.

Rem Arms added that Georgia is providing a more supportive and welcoming environment for the firearms industry.

CEO Ken Darcy also said in a news release that the industry is concerned about New York's regulatory environment.

Some believe Remington is moving south primarily to reduce labor and operating costs.

But in a swath of upstate New York where support for gun rights tends to be strong, some Republican lawmakers took advantage of the companies' comments about Georgia. They link the plant closures to gun control measures that New York City-area Democrats have pushed in recent years.

Remington isn't the first firearms manufacturer to try to make the state more gun-friendly.

Smith & Wesson opened a new headquarters in Tennessee in October, after being based in Springfield, Massachusetts since 1852. In announcing the 2021 move, company officials criticized a state bill that would ban the company from manufacturing certain weapons.

Rem Arms, which acquired the firearms business in 2020, did not respond to emails or calls seeking comment.

Operations at the facility are expected to end around March 4, the company said in a letter to the union. The company previously announced that it would move its headquarters to LaGrange, Georgia in 2021 and open a factory and research operations there.

The days of traffic jams in Ilion in the afternoon after a day shift are long gone. Most of the factory's large parking lot is empty. Nearby businesses that deliver lunch to the factory, such as Franco's Pizza, have already seen a significant drop in orders.

Franco's owner Daniel Mendez says that number is dwindling. This won't necessarily put us out of business, but it will hurt us.

Remington left Ilion with a fraction of its former employees, but it was more of a scream than a bang.

Stevens believes the remaining workers will be able to find other jobs in the area. But he also estimates that the plant's losses could cost the village nearly $1 million a year, including utilities and taxes.

Local officials hope to see a mix of manufacturing, retail and residential facilities on the factory site. However, its fate remains unclear. Last month, it was listed for sale for $10 million.

Ilion Public Library Historian Michael DiSotel said things can quickly become an eyesore. Even though it's in the center of the village, I can't leave it alone.

The current mill site dates back to 1828, when Eliphalet Remington established his business along the recently opened Erie Canal. Historically, guns were Ilion's primary product, but Remington also manufactured typewriters, sewing machines, and other consumer products.

Cerberus Capital Management acquired Remington Arms in 2007, bringing it into the same group of companies as Bushmaster Firearms and other firearms companies. Bushmaster Firearms temporarily moved its manufacturing operations to Ilion in 2011.

Remington Outdoor Co. and its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018, citing poor sales and legal and financial pressure after the Sandy Hook school shooting that killed 20 first-graders and six adults. A Bushmaster AR-15 style rifle was used in the massacre.

The victim's family and the shooting survivors who filed a lawsuit against Remington in 2015 settled for $73 million in 2022.

A second bankruptcy filing was filed in July 2020, and within months, 545 employees at the Ilion plant were laid off.

The company's assets were divided at auction. A judge approved Vista Outdoors' $81.4 million bid for Remington's ammunition and accessories business. The Ilion plant was sold to a group of investors called Round Hill Group as part of a $13 million bid.

After months of union negotiations, the gun factory reopened in spring 2021. If Rem Arms sticks to its March closure schedule, the reopening in Ilion will last just under three years.

The mayor said there would be difficult decisions to be made, but he was confident the site would be used again. And while Mr. Remington may be leaving, he said he can never completely sever ties.

Even if they end up not being 100% involved in Ilion Village in any way, Stevens said, it will still be known. You cannot erase your history.

