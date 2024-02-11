Gas prices could rise 14% if Biden does not pause construction of new LNG export terminals





The Biden administration recently suspended approvals for liquefied natural gas terminal projects, potentially protecting the U.S. economy and saving American consumers billions of dollars. Current LNG exports will continue, but the pause will allow the U.S. Department of Energy to assess the impact on climate and consumer costs.

The suspension of LNG export terminals could spare U.S. consumers up to $18 billion a year in new energy costs due to volatile gas prices, according to an analysis by New Energy Innovation.

The reasons behind these price increases are clear. Every time a new LNG export terminal is built, oil and gas companies seeking the highest bidder can send more gas overseas, regardless of the cost to U.S. consumers.

A tanker operated by K Line LNG Shipping UK Ltd. is berthed at Gate LNG Terminal in the Port of Rotterdam, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Some shipments from the United States have already arrived in southern European countries such as Spain. Portugal and Italy. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP

And the increased energy security of European allies in the face of Russian aggression has been used to justify the construction of these LNG export terminals, which is dangerous. New LNG export terminals will take years to come online, do nothing for short-term needs, and lock in long-term climate pollution and consumer costs.

The truth is that Europe's short-term import needs are met by existing exports. Europe's gas consumption will decline in 2023, existing LNG import terminals are already underutilized, and analysts predict a European oversupply by 2025.

Declining demand in Europe means LNG exports could flow to countries with national security interests if Biden doesn't pause: from January 2022, according to Bloomberg New Through September 2023, China was the top destination for new LNG contracts in the US and energy finance, accounting for 13% of the global total.

The economic role for LNG for oil and gas companies has nothing to do with America's national interests, as we don't have an abundance of domestic energy to sell the gas produced here to other countries.

LNG exports will reduce domestic supply and increase domestic costs.

The US fracking boom has undoubtedly increased energy supplies. The United States is the world's largest gas producer and has been a net gas exporter since 2017. Based solely on facilities already under construction, export capacity is expected to more than double by 2027.

But as oil and gas commodity distributors seek the highest prices on global markets, costs are rising. LNG exports are already directly responsible for a $14 billion increase in energy prices for U.S. consumers, and one estimate suggests that high gas prices will cost Americans an estimated $111 billion by September 2021. are suffering losses. -December 2022.

As oil and gas companies increase LNG exports to high-priced foreign markets, supply to the domestic market decreases. This primarily costs American consumers in three ways and exacerbates price volatility.

First, U.S. electricity prices will rise because natural gas-fired power plants set electricity market prices in most regions of the country.

Second, 60% of Americans still use gas to heat their homes, meaning higher prices from exports hit our pockets straight. Low-income households spend more than 8% of their gross income on utilities, nearly three times as much as other households in the United States, disproportionately bearing the burden of increased heating costs.

of heating radiators. Winter heating bill payment.getty

Third, because manufacturing costs and economic competitiveness will be affected by rising gas prices, the United States Industrial and Energy Consumers Association, which represents more than 12,000 manufacturing facilities nationwide and more than 1.8 million U.S. employees, Urged Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm to protect U.S. energy consumers. Impact of price increases due to increased LNG exports.

Expanding LNG exports could cost consumers $11 billion to $18 billion annually

These economic dynamics form the basis of an energy innovation model of domestic consumer benefit.

Biden's pause on LNG export capacity expansion affects planned and pending facilities with a total export capacity of 11.6 billion cubic feet per day, representing 10% of total U.S. natural gas production in 2023 give. This moratorium does not apply to already planned and operational projects. Under construction or approved but not yet under construction.

Energy Innovation Modeling conducted with Princeton University's Jesse Jenkins found that approving and building all currently mothballed LNG export terminals would increase gas prices by 9% to 14% annually over the medium term. It has been shown that it is possible. This increase will cost American households, businesses and industries $11 billion to $18 billion in new annual gas costs. Over time, the exact expenditures may moderate as producers adjust production to meet demand.

This is not a new phenomenon. Winter gas prices will rise by an average of 27% in 2022, forcing tough choices and causing one-third of U.S. consumers to sacrifice necessities like food and medicine to pay that year's utility bills. reported.

Perhaps these costs are why voters support limiting LNG exports by a 2-to-1 margin, with 60% of likely voters supporting just this type of moratorium and reassessment. .

Don’t overlook the climate change costs of LNG exports

And while the consumer cost implications of all these proposed LNG export terminals are large, the potential climate impacts are even greater.

Lifecycle emissions from LNG exported to Europe and Asia (due to extraction, transportation, combustion, and leakage along the supply chain) are at least 24% higher than emissions from coal mined and burned in these regions. There is a possibility.

Imagine humanity suffering through the hottest year in recorded history while trapping new emissions at a rate worse than digging up and burning the dirtiest fossil fuels. It seems just as prudent for him to add $18 billion in new consumer costs at a time when many families are struggling to pay their bills.

Will new LNG exports go to allies or adversaries?

Back to national security. Oil and gas companies have been touting European LNG demand as a justification for adding export capacity, but the U.S. has already exceeded its LNG commitments to Europe and demand is set to decline in 2023, making Europe's LNG By 2030, U.S. export capacity is expected to exceed projected European demand by 76%, with import terminals averaging just 58% utilization.

A European Commission spokesperson said the suspension will not affect the EU's security of supply in the short to medium term, and Europe is strengthening its energy security by adding clean energy and improving energy efficiency. he pointed out.

A tanker operated by K Line LNG Shipping UK Ltd. is moored at the Gate LNG terminal as wind turbines stand on the other side at the Port of Rotterdam on Thursday, June 8, 2017 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Some of the cargo from the United States has already arrived in southern Europe, countries such as Spain, Portugal, and Italy. Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP

By the end of this decade, European LNG demand is expected to be less than 150 billion cubic meters, but existing and planned LNG export capacity to Europe is almost three times that amount. This is one reason why 60 members of the EU Parliament sent a letter to President Biden welcoming the news of the suspension.

So where does that extra gas go?

In Europe, imported LNG is increasingly being used to power new plastic manufacturing facilities rather than to keep homes warm. Outside of Europe, LNG exports to countries that do not have fair trade agreements with the United States, such as China, are increasing, with China increasing its long-term LNG import contracts by 50% around the world from 2022 onwards. This point is important because the DOE is taking advantage of this moratorium. Determine whether LNG exports to non-free trade agreement countries are in the public interest as required by natural gas law.

Let's get America off the fossil fuel roller coaster

Fossil fuels have driven up to 40% of U.S. inflation in recent years, according to Moody's, and gasoline prices are probably more volatile than oil, with extreme weather events, production decisions and wars all contributing to higher prices. .

However, the United States is a very large gas producer, so limiting export capacity will help keep gas prices affordable for Americans. Since the announcement, the stock has fallen to a 52-week low.

Oil and gas companies are building LNG export facilities to process and ship more U.S. gas overseas, whether it benefits adversaries or accelerates the climate crisis. , increasing record profits. The Department of Defense considers it a threat multiple.

It is ironic that LNG exports reduce confidence for U.S. consumers, while LNG purchasing countries are guaranteed access to and reliability of natural gas under long-term contracts as long as 20 years. writes the American Industrial Energy Consumers Association.

The Biden administration's pause is good for the climate and good for consumers. It's time to get America off the fossil fuel roller coaster, starting with LNG exports.

We are a nonpartisan climate policy think tank that helps policymakers make informed energy policy choices and accelerate clean energy by supporting policies that most effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We support you.

Read moreRead less

Silvio is Energy Innovation's communications director, leading all media relations and communications activities.

Read moreRead less

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/energyinnovation/2024/02/11/us-gas-prices-could-spike-14-without-bidens-pause-on-new-lng-export-terminals/amp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos