Google takes action against misinformation in Europe.Learn more | Technology News





New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly shaping the way we interact with technology, bringing with it both exciting possibilities and potential challenges. As AI technology advances, it will bring new opportunities for innovation across a variety of industries. However, along with its benefits, it also raises concerns about issues such as data privacy and misinformation.

Google is committed to supporting European Parliament elections by providing trusted information to voters, protecting our platform from abuse, and providing campaigns with first-class security tools and training. (Also read: Jeff Bezos to sell up to 50 million Amazon shares by January 31 next year)

From June 6th to 9th, citizens of the 27 member states of the European Union will vote to elect their Members of the European Parliament (MEPs). (Also read: How to save parking spots with Android Auto, follow his 6 steps below)

Throughout our work, there is an increased focus on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and the role it can play in misinformation situations, as well as leveraging AI models to combat abuse. We're ramping up our fight efforts, said Deputy Director Annette Clover Riel. said the President of European Government Affairs and Public Policy.

In the coming months, individuals searching for topics like “How to Vote” will find out more about various aspects of voting, including ID requirements, registration instructions, voting deadlines, and guidance on different voting methods, including voting overseas, in-person, and more. You will find information. Or by mail.

Google said it was working with the European Parliament, which aggregates information from election commissions and authorities in the 27 EU member states. All advertisers seeking to run election ads on Google platforms in the EU must undergo a verification process and include clear in-ad disclosures indicating who is paying for the ad.

These ads are published in the Political Advertising Transparency Report, where anyone can look up information such as how much money was spent and where they were shown. It also limits how advertisers can target election ads, the company said.

The company said its AI models are being used to enhance efforts to fight abuse and assist in policy enforcement.

Google says recent advances in large-scale language models (LLMs) are creating faster, more adaptive enforcement systems to stay agile and take action faster when new threats emerge. This is now possible.

Like any new technology, AI brings both opportunities and challenges. For example, generative AI simplifies the creation of new content, but also raises concerns about the authenticity of information such as “deepfakes.”

Additionally, Google added that it has policies in place across its products and services to address misinformation and disinformation in the context of AI. (With IANS input)

