Technology pioneers honored at Oman Innovation Festival





Muscat – The Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI) successfully concluded the 1st Oman Innovation Festival at the Muscat Innovation Complex on Saturday.

Over six days, the festival served as a hub of creativity, culminating with the announcement of the winners of multiple competitions, including an energy hackathon, government innovation, and the Together We Innovate competition.

A highlight of the festival, the Energy Hackathon, saw Oman's Stellar team win with an innovative self-cleaning solar panel system designed to use smart technology to combat dust buildup and increase energy efficiency.

This was followed by the EcoSat team in the UAE, which provides an air pollution measurement solution based on AI and satellite imagery, and the Carbo-EcoGen System team in Oman and Qatar, which converts atmospheric carbon into methane for power generation. We introduced a device that does this.

In the field of regional innovation, Southern Sharqiya Governorate won top spot in the provincial innovation competition for its bioinsecticide project that uses AI to fight palm weevils, demonstrating Oman's efforts to integrate technology with traditional sectors such as agriculture. Ta.

The festival also spotlighted individual innovators, with Dr. Khalsa bint Hamad Al Bahariya's Virtual Science Laboratory project winning the Together We Innovate competition in the overall Best Innovation category. Other notable projects include Naqla in the tourism sector, Eternal Days in the education sector, and other projects in sectors such as cybersecurity, food security, and energy.

Ibrahim bin Ahmed Al Balsi, Director of the Oman Innovation Festival, recalled that the festival was a melting pot that connected innovators with supporters from both the government and the private sector.

The event fostered discussion on laws and challenges that enable innovation, with the aim of devising viable solutions for the future.

The festival's comprehensive agenda included an innovation showcase, a bridge program for startup investment opportunities, and an innovation and knowledge-based economy forum in partnership with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

In particular, the festival fosters dialogue on innovation, concludes several research and cooperation agreements, provides extensive training and workshops to over 1,500 participants, and fosters a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. He emphasized Oman's proactive stance.

At the festival's conclusion, His Excellency Saif bin Abdullah Al Hadabi, Moheli's Undersecretary for Scientific Research and Innovation, congratulated the award winners and praised the festival's role in propelling Oman towards an innovation and knowledge-based economic future. .

With over 50 activities, the Oman Innovation Festival not only highlighted the country's creative potential but also strengthened its position as a center of scientific and technological progress in the region.

