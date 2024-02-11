PDFs don't update from mobile devices or don't update when changed…





I'm having some issues with PDF generation and I'm stuck. Thank you for your cooperation.

1. I have a PDF set that is generated when I save and submit a form. The created action allows you to go directly to the link and open the PDF. This seems to be working well for me as I use the app preview editor on my laptop. To test, I opened the app on a mobile (IOS) device and was able to open the PDF there as well. However, when I tried to add records from my mobile device, the PDF did not display as it did from my laptop. I can view and edit customer records, but I can't see the PDF. I still see the backup on my laptop via the app's preview editor. And now, whether you're on a laptop or a mobile device, you can no longer view PDFs of subsequent entries you're creating from your mobile device. You can see a PDF of the entry made from my laptop before this attempt.

2. From the laptop app preview, I made a change to an existing customer record (added a discount to lower the price). You won't see any changes to the PDF on your laptop, but if you open the app on your mobile device and open that record, you'll see that the PDF has been updated from there. It's been a while since the update happened, but I can't get the updated PDF to sync and open on my laptop. From what I've read and learned, I'm guessing that the cached version is what you're seeing. But no matter what comments I look at, I can't figure out how to update the app to sync with the changes. Therefore, the link will display the latest updated PDF. My table is pulling PDF data (where record entries/changes are immediately generated) directly into the app from Google's files. The PDF version in Google Files will be updated during the modification, but a new version will not be created.

***If you make any changes that require the app to save, such as adding a column to a table or another unrelated action, everything will be updated to the app. However, synchronization alone will not update ***

I watched a tutorial on how to generate a PDF. These are the two actions he created as a result of that help. Everything works fine except for syncing with the latest PDF updates.

One way is to view a PDF from a record.

Another is to open the record as soon as it is saved/entered.

