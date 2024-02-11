Team Pharma: Pioneering excellence in pharmaceutical innovation





Located in the beautiful city of Rajshahi, Team Pharmaceuticals Limited stands at the vanguard of innovation and quality in the domestic pharmaceutical industry. Founded in 2017, this dynamic company is a subsidiary of the respected Team Group and has quickly become a major player in the competitive global pharmaceutical market. Once an abandoned factory, Team Group has breathed life into an abandoned company, reviving it as a hallmark of modern medicine. Team Pharma is making waves in this field with its commitment to international standards and a growth vision backed by Team Group's corporate strength.

State-of-the-art manufacturing facility

For all the latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At the heart of Team Pharma's success story is its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The factory promotes modern pharmaceutical manufacturing standards and is equipped with state-of-the-art technology in compliance with international quality standards. Every aspect of the manufacturing process is meticulously planned and executed, from air showers to automated production lines, melt testing to stabilization chambers.

The manufacturing site is a hallmark of modernity and features a multi-layer environmental control system with state-of-the-art machinery. Stepping into the factory and proceeding through its various sections, you will find that it incorporates automatic and semi-automatic machinery for the production and packaging of various dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, suspensions, syrups, semi-solids, etc. I understand this.

The site's self-sufficiency in electricity supply is demonstrated by a dedicated substation and generator, ensuring uninterrupted and reliable operation. A dedicated wastewater treatment plant ensures safe disposal of waste.

Quality control, research and development

Team Pharma has an on-site quality control laboratory, microbiology unit, and testing machines such as HPLC, UV, FTIR, GCS, and atomic absorption spectrometers to ensure global standards in product quality control.

In addition, Team Pharma has a comprehensive research and development department with highly qualified formulation scientists who continuously develop new products over time with unrelenting efforts. The analytical lab is a high-tech hub and demonstrates the company's commitment to staying at the forefront of advances in pharmaceutical research and development.

Marketing and distribution channels

Team Pharma has a smart sales and marketing team involved in scientific promotion of the brand to target customers across the country. Currently, Team Pharma covers more than 15,000 graduate doctors nationwide. We have a nationwide distribution channel with modern transport vehicles. Through our strong distribution channels, we smoothly supply our products to all corners of the country. Team Pharma products are available at his more than 40,000 pharmacies nationwide.

Commitment to industry standards

One of the key factors that sets Team Pharma apart is its dedicated commitment to compliance with global drug guidelines. The company ensures that its products meet the rigorous standards set by global regulatory bodies such as the World Health Organization's (WHO) Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and the International Council for Harmonization (ICH). I guarantee it. This commitment is not only a regulatory necessity, but also a testament to Team Pharma's unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Behind Team Pharma's success is a highly talented and dedicated team of both enthusiastic young people and experienced veterans. Their continuous efforts aim to not only meet but exceed international standards. This commitment is underlined by the company's aspiration to become a trusted pharmaceutical brand not only nationally but also globally.

As a proud member of the Team Group, renowned for its success in the knitwear and apparel industry, Team Pharma enjoys strong corporate support. This synergy will enable the pharmaceutical subsidiary to achieve even greater results and growth in the future. The shared spirit of excellence, innovation and resilience that defines Team Group is seamlessly woven into the fabric of Team Pharma, propelling it towards new horizons.

In conclusion, Team Pharmaceuticals Limited, driven by our passion for quality, innovation and international standards, has emerged as a shining star in the pharmaceutical industry. With our robust manufacturing facilities, commitment to compliance, and support from Team Group, Team Pharma is not just an industry player, but a visionary force shaping the future of the pharmaceutical industry in Bangladesh and beyond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/supplements/team-group-tale-diversification-excellence/news/team-pharma-pioneering-excellence-pharmaceutical-innovation-3541846 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos