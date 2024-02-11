Are you ready for this year's Super Bowl commercial? Here's the ad that fills the break during Sunday's game





This image provided by BMW shows the BMW 2024 Super Bowl NFL Football spot. (BMW via AP) Image: ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) Super Bowl Sunday is here. As always, a huge number of advertisers compete for fans' attention during game breaks.

Airing a Super Bowl commercial is no easy feat. In addition to a reported $7 million price tag for the 30-second spot in the game, the brand has cast big-name actors, invested in dazzling special effects, and is targeting an expected audience of more than 100 million people. You're trying to put together an ad that you'll like, or at least remember.

Linli Xu, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota's School of Marketing, said it's difficult to get that kind of attention, and there's actually more than one recipe. It must fit the (respective) brand.

This means advertisers are getting creative and trying different approaches. Some familiar favorites, like Budweiser's Clydesdales, bring back a sense of nostalgia each year. Some try to make viewers laugh with light humor and endless celebrity cameos. There are also some that tug at your heartstrings with a more serious or emotional tone.

Many advertisers have already released spots ahead of Sunday's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. The game will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Some of these commercials include Christopher Walken dealing with BMW impersonators all day long, rapper Ice Spice drinking a Starry after breaking up with another lemon-lime soda, and ETrades spokesbabies is back in the ads, including one showing them playing pickleball, a game of baby tennis.

This year, there will also be a lot of mini TV show reunion ads. For example, Jennifer Aniston seems to have forgotten that she co-starred with her Friends co-star David Schwimmer in an Uber Eats ad. And in a commercial featuring celebrity cameos including Judge Judy Sheindlin, Elf Cosmetics reunites Suits stars Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Sarah Rafferty for a courtroom parody.

Of course, not all advertisers publish ads before the game, so there will be a surprise on Sunday. During a U.S. presidential election year, you may see advertisements for candidates. There are no signs of that happening yet, but many are wondering if advertisers will capitalize on Taylor Swift's popularity in some way.

