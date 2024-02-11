Important stories from around the world this week





This weekly series explores how companies and sustainability experts are working to deliver on five key pillars across their campaigns: energy, resources, infrastructure, mobility, and sustainability leadership. Illustrated.

Across the UK and around the world, leading businesses, cities, states and regions are taking action to go green. Here we round up his five positive sustainability stories of the week.

Energy: Developer advances 1GW solar portfolio in Greece

In the first half of last year, more than half of Greece's electricity needs were met by renewable energy for the first time. The country aims to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 baselines, and is significantly expanding the deployment of solar power.

This week, energy giants RWE and PPC made a final investment decision in a new 450MWp solar power plant in West Macedonia, Orceio dei Aminteo. The array will be installed in a former lignite mine and is expected to provide first power by the end of 2025.

Together with eight other large-scale solar power projects being developed by both companies in the region, the total pipeline capacity reaches almost 1 GW.

Konstantinos Mavros, CEO of PPC Renewables, said: “We are pleased to announce the final investment decision for yet another important solar power project in Greece. This is an important step forward in our commitment to sustainable clean energy.” It underlines our shared dedication to accelerating Greece's energy transition.

Resources: New Balance adds shoe resale platform to US website

More than 22 billion pairs of shoes are thrown away every year. Because they are made from multiple materials and often using adhesives, most pairs are difficult to recycle and 95% end up in landfills.

Sneaker brand New Balance launched a resale and trade-in platform on its U.S. website this week. Customers can trade in their gently used shoes by mail or in-store, clean them waterlessly, and resell them. The Archive manages the collection platform and draws on experience from similar schemes with brands such as Sandro, Maje and The North Face.

New Balance will also be able to sell returned shoes and pairs that were on display through the platform.

John Stokes, Director of Sustainability at New Balance, said: We know the footwear industry has a significant impact on the environment, with too much product ending up in landfills. There are many things that need to change. The launch of Reconsidered is one piece of the puzzle in a program aimed at extending the lifespan of some products and getting the most out of those already made.

Mobility: Couriers join forces for zero-emission deliveries in London

According to PostTag, the last mile part of deliveries in Europe can account for up to half of delivery-related emissions. For London's last-mile delivery providers, reducing carbon also means lower costs through the avoidance of congestion charges and his ULEZ charges.

To help couriers switch to zero-emission options, the Cross River Partnership (CRP) hosted an informal forum at the University of Westminster this week. The meeting was attended by courier companies as well as representatives from local governments, business improvement districts and strategic agencies.

CRP claims it was the first event of its kind in the sector. We developed this event following feedback from local authorities and delivery companies, highlighting the need for collaboration to scale up positive impact.

Lt. Col. Mary Durkan, Co-Chair of the CRPs Board of Directors, said: “These problems cannot be solved by any one organization alone.” All of us in this room need to come together. This event will lead to lots of great conversations and help us build more partnerships in collaboration with London's public and private sectors.

Built environment: 12-storey green office complex in Greater Manchester

Savills estimates that only 28% of offices in the UK’s largest cities have at least one environmental sustainability certification. This proportion has increased significantly in recent years, in part due to increased sustainability demands from tenants, but there is still much to be done both in terms of refurbishments and ensuring new builds are innovative.

One of its innovative buildings, the 12-storey Eden office block in Salford, was recently announced as substantially complete. The block aims for the highest possible target rating in the NABERS UK Design Reviewed Target Rating (5.5 stars), in line with the UK Green Building Council's recommendations for sustainable buildings 2030-2035. It is being constructed. Developer Muse and his ECF are also aiming for his WELL certification.

Located on a former surface parking lot, the building has insulation, heating and cooling developed according to Passive House principles. Other built-in features include recycled building materials that help reduce solidified carbon by about a third. Heat system supplied by an air source heat pump. And the UK's largest living wall in an office district is made up of more than 350,000 plants and is irrigated using rainwater collected from the building's rooms.

Tenants of the building will be required to sign a green lease and commit to energy efficiency, emissions and waste management. Accountancy firm BDO and law firm TLT are among the block's first tenants.

Phil Marsden, Muse’s managing director for the North West, said: What started as an ambition to build the most sustainable and environmentally responsible commercial building in the UK has become something much bigger. We strive to incorporate what we learned from Eden into future projects and make them even better.

Sustainability leadership: Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team leads competitors with net-zero pledge

Formula 1 (F1) set a 2030 net zero target for its operations in 2019, setting an emissions baseline for the first time since then. Each of F1's 10 teams will need to innovate to achieve their share of emissions reductions based on the series' overall plan.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team revealed last year that it aims to become the first motorsport team to have emissions targets verified by the Science-Based Targets Initiative, in line with the 1.5C pathway and long-term net-zero standards did. .

To this end, teams this week signed the motorsport industry's first Climate Pledge. The pledge was co-founded in 2019 by Amazon and Global Optimism and now brings together more than 450 organizations in a joint effort to achieve net zero by 2040.

Signatories are also required to set interim emissions targets and report on them regularly.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Sustainability Director Alice Aspitel said the move strengthens the company's existing carbon strategy. He added: “We are already taking important steps towards net zero through our commitment to biofuels and investment in sustainable aviation fuels.” By embedding sustainability across our teams, we are on track to achieve our goals and are helping our suppliers reach their goals even faster.

