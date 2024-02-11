Google Pixel 8 Pro vs. OnePlus 12: The best flagships face off





The Pixel 8 Pro's Tensor G3 chipset powers many of the impressive AI features that make the phone top-of-the-line, offering a great camera, great battery life, and an eye-catching design. This is a versatile and powerful device with so many tricks built in that you'll have a hard time finding them all.

The OnePlus 12 is the very definition of a flagship phone. We offer the best that the manufacturer can offer without compromise. With a vibrant screen that reaches 4500 nits of brightness, a 5,400mAh battery, a great camera, and top-notch performance from the Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset, this phone is everything you'd expect given its price and more.

Google's marketing puts so much emphasis on the Pixel 8 Pro's AI features that it's easy to forget that, in technical terms, this is Google's best phone yet. It's one of the best Android smartphones with an unparalleled camera, comfortable yet stylish design, and feature-packed software.

In contrast, the OnePlus 12 employs no headline-grabbing software tricks in favor of a design that delivers an impressive and powerful Android experience at a lower price point than Google's flagships. So, are Google's unique software tricks and unbeatable camera worth the extra $100, or has OnePlus created a phone that can win on top-of-the-line hardware alone?

Price, availability and specs

Aside from the Pixel Fold, the Pixel 8 Pro was Google's first smartphone to top $1,000. This gives you 128 GB of storage, which can be increased up to 1 TB for $1,399. Unfortunately, only the Obsidian color is available in all storage sizes, and the new Mint color is limited to 128GB of storage. Pixel 8 Pro is available for purchase through the Google Store, hardware retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and carrier stores.

The OnePlus 12 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and is available for $800. Alternatively, you can upgrade your phone to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage for an additional $100. Unfortunately, OnePlus 12 is not available through carriers. You'll need to buy it through the OnePlus Store or a retailer like Amazon or Best Buy.

Google Pixel 8 ProOnePlus 12SoCGoogle Tensor G3Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (with CPU-Vitalization) RAM12GB 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5 .5MP Selfie camera 32MP, f/2.4 rear camera 50MP main; 48MP ultrawide. 48MP Telephoto 50MP, f/1.6, OIS Main; 48MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide. 64MP, f/2.6, OIS, 3x Telephoto Connect UWB, NFCIR Blaster, NFC Dimensions 162.6 76.5 8.8mm 164.3 x 75.8 x 9.2mm Color Obsidian, Porcelain, BayFlowy Emerald, Silky Black Display Type LTPO OLED, 1-120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Weight 213g 220 g Charging Speed ​​30W Wired, 18W Wireless 80W Wired (International 100W), 50W Wireless IP Rating IP68 IP65 Display Dimensions 6.7″ 6.82″, 19.8:9 Display Resolution 1344 29923168 x 1440 SIM Support Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Dual nano-SIM slot Cellular connectivity 5G (Sub-6 & mmWave), LTESub-6 5G, LTEWi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 (excluding some markets), Wi-Fi DirectWi-Fi 7BluetoothBluetooth 5.3Bluetooth 5.4 Design features stylish and comfortable style

At first glance, both the OnePlus 12 and Pixel 8 Pro don't seem all that different from their predecessors. Both manufacturers settled on distinctive, eye-catching designs that went beyond logos to identify their phones. However, each has small but noticeable improvements that make it more than a copy.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a matte glass back that hides fingerprints well, and features a flat screen and rounded corners. The result is a phone that is more comfortable to look at and hold, despite its large size. Phones of this size always feel a little uncomfortable to hold in your hands, but the Pixel 8 Pro's design tweaks make it less uncomfortable.

The OnePlus 12 inherits the OnePlus 11's circular pack camera housing, but matches its texture and color to the back glass. It won't change how you hold or use your phone, but it will look better overall. With the volume rocker and power button placed on the same side as the phone, the OnePlus 12 matches the layout of most other Android smartphones.

While neither smartphone's design is groundbreaking, the Pixel 8 Pro makes better use of its size than the OnePlus 12. There's not much difference in size or weight between either smartphone, so the small changes to the Pixel 8 Pro go a long way toward making it more user-friendly. A comfortable choice. However, OnePlus has refined its signature camera pack into a stylish design that doesn't stand out against the rest of the phone.

Display Big, bold, beautiful screen

The screens of flagship Android smartphones are often difficult to distinguish from each other. Still, OnePlus has done everything possible to make the Pixel 8 Pro's Super Actua display look dim by comparison.

OnePlus 12 features a 6.8-inch AMOLED HDR screen with a variable refresh rate of 1-120Hz and an impressive peak brightness rating of 4,500 nits, making it the brightest screen on the Android market today. There's also a nifty feature called AquaTouch that makes the screen easier to use when wet.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED, HDR screen with variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz. The peak brightness rating of 2,400 nits with HDR is impressive when compared to the previous generation, but is significantly below the One Plus 12's brightness.

The OnePlus 12's excellent brightness rating clearly outperforms the Pixel 8 Pro, but this doesn't make much of a difference in everyday use and really only applies to HDR content anyway. The Pixel 8 Pro's refresh rate won't disappoint, and the rounded corners are certainly appealing, but on paper the screen on his OnePlus 12 wins.

Software OxygenOS and Pixel Experience

The biggest difference between the Pixel 8 Pro and OnePlus 12 is in the software. Google has further enhanced its already impressive suite of software features with the Pixel 8 Pro. Thanks to the Pixel Feature Drop and seven years of software support, Google will remain at the forefront of Android for years to come. This puts One Plus 12's OxygenOS to shame, but it's still a reliable and customizable Android OS.

It's difficult to summarize all of the Pixel 8 Pro's unique software features in one paragraph. Thanks to years of regular software updates and the AI ​​capabilities of the Tensor G3 chip, you'll be hard-pressed to use all of the Pixel 8 Pro's features in everyday use. It also comes with 7 years of software support, so you can keep using new features for years, compared to 5 years with OnePlus (with only 4 OS version updates). It's more than I needed, but it's all great.

In contrast, OxygenOS is closer to the standard Android experience. This does not mean that unique features are not available. Tools like File Dock for dragging and dropping files and Smart Cutout for cutting out backgrounds are useful, but the company doesn't offer updates as frequently as Google. It also has some weird quirks, like no snooze notifications or shortcuts to the app's permissions screen. But overall it's a customizable and smooth Android experience.

The elephant in the room is AI. The Pixel 8 smartphone started this trend, but Samsung has jumped on the AI ​​bandwagon with its Galaxy S24 smartphone. Some of the Pixel 8 Pro's AI tricks feel like gimmicks designed for marketing, but he's still keeping the OnePlus 12's limited options in sight. OnePlus has added some AI features and plans to add more, but it will be a while before it's considered comparable to the Pixel experience.

If there's one downside to the Pixel 8 Pro's software experience, it's that it's overly bloated. It will be difficult to use all the features. However, it has a variety of valuable tools, from Call Screening to Magic Editor, to give you the most impressive Android software experience ever. However, OxygenOS on OnePlus 12 includes enough tools to customize and deliver a unique Android experience that's easy and fun to use.

Performance Easy win for OnePlus

The Pixel 8 Pro's Tensor G3 chip is powerful, but beating benchmarks isn't the goal. Instead, it is designed to enhance your phone's AI and machine learning capabilities. While we think this is a reasonable compromise, it does mean that the OnePlus 12's Snapdragon Gen 3 chipset is completely out of the league when it comes to raw performance.

In everyday use, both chipsets handle fluid multitasking with ease, are quick to respond, and are great at keeping your device cool. However, Snapdragon Gen 3 really shines when you push your device's limits with demanding Android games.

It's ironic that the Pixel 8 Pro offers longer software support than the OnePlus 12, since Snapdragon Gen 3 is better for a phone designed to last seven years. The Tensor G3 chip won't disappoint in everyday use, but when the pressure is on, the OnePlus 12 definitely outperforms it.

Battery life Similar battery life, different charging speed

The Pixel 8 Pro's 5,050mAh battery may be slightly smaller than the OnePlus 12's 5,400mAh, but this doesn't really make a huge difference. In our reviews, both phones were able to get through a full day without any issues, even when running demanding apps.

However, when it comes to charging speed, the OnePlus 12 is the clear winner. The Google Pixel 8 Pro's 30W rate is amazing when compared to the speed of his previous Pixel smartphones, but it's nothing compared to the OnePlus 12's 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Camera Impressive camera suite

Pixel smartphone cameras have long been praised for their ease of use. Thanks to Google's software tricks, anyone can easily produce amazing results. However, the OnePlus 12 is no slouch, offering a wide range of shooting options that allow you to take reliable photos in most situations.

The Pixel 8 Pro features a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP 5x telephoto, 48MP ultrawide sensor on the back, and a 10.5MP sensor on the front. This is supported by powerful tools such as Zoom Enhance and Video Boost, which allow you to zoom up to 30x and record HDR video after shooting, respectively.

The OnePlus 12 doesn't have the same set of fancy camera tricks, but its 50MP primary sensor, 64MP 3x telephoto sensor, and 48MP ultrawide sensor can produce similar results. You may need to put a little more effort when framing your shots. However, the front 32MP camera is just as good, if not better, than the Pixel 8 Pro.

The Pixel 8 Pro's camera is better (thanks in large part to Google's post-processing), but this doesn't take away from the OnePlus 12's capabilities. Both phones allow you to take crisp, vibrant photos, whether you're taking macro shots of insects or long-distance zoom shots of buildings.

Which one is right for you?

It's a close call, but the Pixel 8 Pro's great software features, accompanying software and security support, great camera, and comfortable design make it a winner over the OnePlus 12's nice, basic design. Although Google's AI efforts are still in their early stages, they will be more relevant than his OnePlus 12 in 2024 and beyond, as it shows what smartphones can do.

Google Pixel 8 Pro has everything you'd expect from a Pixel smartphone. This is Google's best flagship yet, offering incredible software features, an unbeatable camera system, and a comfortable design.

However, the OnePlus 12 is cheaper and offers an enjoyable experience till the end. It has a faster processor and a brighter screen, so it may be a better choice for people who use their phones for games and videos.

OnePlus 12 is an improvement over its predecessor in every way. With a top-of-the-line chipset, impressive charging speeds, and an incredibly bright screen, this phone won't disappoint, even if it doesn't have the software tricks that Android smartphones in its price range offer.

