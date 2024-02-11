Dartmouth players return to basketball court after Labor victory





CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) – Two Dartmouth players working to unionize their basketball team have asked other players on campus and at other Ivy League schools to join in the effort. He said he was doing it.

Romeo Marcil and Cade Haskins took to social media Saturday after National Labor Relations Board officials ruled this week that Big Green players are school employees with the right to form a union. He said he has been flooded with messages.

After Dartmouth played Harvard in its first game since the ruling, Haskins said he wants to keep a low profile, especially early on. But everyone seems to be very interested and see an opportunity for real change in the future in what we've started.

The NCAA has long maintained that the players are student-athletes who primarily attended school to study, but college sports heavily reward coaches and schools while the players remain unpaid amateurs. It has grown into a multi-billion dollar industry.

Recent court decisions have chipped away at that model, allowing athletes to profit from their names, images and likenesses. On Monday, NLRB officials further undermined the NCAA model by agreeing with Dartmouth basketball players that they are employees of the school and therefore have the right to form a union.

After the game, which Harvard won 77-59, Marcil and Haskins told two reporters that they remain committed to involving other teams and schools in the effort. In response to the ruling, they announced plans to form an Ivy athletes' union to represent athletes from across the conference.

We want to expand that to the Ivy League Players Association. That's because the Ivy League Players Association is the most invested, Martill said. But if other teams are interested, we're interested too.

Mircil and Haskins said they were practicing when the decision was announced and had no distractions heading into Saturday's game despite the weekday barrage. There were no union discussions with Harvard players either during or after the game.

Martill said his focus has always been on basketball. It really doesn't change. Of course it's a great decision. I'm glad the time I spent on this paid off a little bit. But that doesn't change.

The establishment of a college athletes' association would be unprecedented in American sports. Previous attempts to unionize the Northwestern football team failed because the Wildcats play in the Big Ten, which includes public schools not under the jurisdiction of the NLRB.

That's why the NCAA's biggest threat isn't just one big-budget football program like the University of Alabama or the University of Michigan, which in many ways is indistinguishable from professional sports. Instead, it's an academically oriented Ivy League, where players don't receive athletic scholarships and teams play in front of sparse crowds, like the one of 1,636 at Harvard University's Lavietes Pavilion on Saturday. I'll play a match.

(NCAA President Charlie Baker, a former Harvard University basketball player and governor of Massachusetts, often attends Crimson games, but was absent.)

Through a spokesperson, Dartmouth coach David McLaughlin declined to comment Saturday on unionization efforts. “We don't know what this means, but we will find a way and we will figure it out,” Harvard coach Tommy Amermaker said in a statement.

Mr. Mircil and Mr. Haskins are also unsure how the situation will resolve. Dartmouth indicated that it plans to ask the entire NLRB to review the regional director's decision. The organization is made up of one Republican appointee and three Democrats, including David Prouty, an attorney for the Veterans International Union and former general counsel for the Major League Baseball Players Association. ).

The basketball team is planning a union election on March 5th. All 15 members of the team signed an initial petition seeking representation from SEIU, which already represents some of Dartmouth's workers. Mircil said there is no reason to expect anything different when players vote.

Even with a favorable decision from the entire NLRB, Dartmouth could take the case to federal court, potentially dragging it out for years. Haskins and Mircil, both juniors, said they understand the effort may not ultimately be in their best interest.

We have teammates here that we all love and support, Mircil said. And anyone who comes to the Dartmouth family is part of our family. So please support them as much as we can.

