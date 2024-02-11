Google Gemini Advanced vs ChatGPT Plus: Which is better?





Key Takeaways Gemini Advanced offers a comprehensive package with a Google One subscription, cloud storage, and integration with Google apps, making it a better value option compared to ChatGPT Plus. Gemini Advanced performs significantly faster than ChatGPT Plus on a variety of tasks such as text summarization, image generation, and coding, providing quick and efficient results. While ChatGPT Plus excels at Python programming and file analysis, Gemini Advanced surpasses it at poetry writing, offering superior quality and versatility when generating creative content.

Google announced Gemini, a rebrand of Google Bard with its own subscription tier called Gemini Advanced. Advanced comes as part of the “AI Premium” Google One subscription that anyone can buy, but ChatGPT Plus is, well, just his ChatGPT tier in its own realm. Gemini Advanced is powered by the Gemini Ultra model, which Google claims is better than his GPT-4, and we tested it.

Gemini Advanced gives you more bang for your buck Gemini Advanced comes with an entire Google One subscription

At $20, Gemini Advanced already competes with ChatGPT Plus and Copilot Pro in terms of price, but that's not all you get. Google is packaging this as part of Google One's “AI Premium” tier, which includes 2 TB of Google Drive storage, Gemini's suite of Google apps like Docs and Sheets, and other features like long Meet calls. are also available. It's a pretty big package of what you get for your money, and you can't get enough cloud storage.

In contrast, ChatGPT Plus actually just offers ChatGPT with GPT-4. It doesn't have cloud storage or integration into specific software, but it's not completely behind. You can also generate images, create custom GPTs, use plugins, and run Python code with ChatGPT Plus, which is currently not possible in Gemini. Still, I would argue that for most people, the value per dollar of investing in Gemini Advanced is better, but it depends on what you really want to use the AI ​​for.

Gemini Advanced is much faster than ChatGPT Plus, not to mention more profitable

To be honest, the biggest drawback of ChatGPT Plus is that it generates responses very slowly. I asked Gemini Advanced to generate a tic-tac-toe game in Python. This he was able to do in 3 seconds. In contrast, ChatGPT Plus produced slightly longer responses, taking 40 seconds. It didn't cost 10 times as much. We found Gemini Advanced to be equally fast in other contexts. So it's not like ChatGPT Plus simply struggles with this particular task.

Everything I asked ChatGPT to do, Gemini Advanced was simply faster. Text summarization, image generation, and coding are all significantly faster with Google's models. That doesn't necessarily mean it's better, but for people who just want a quick answer to something, Gemini Advanced is probably the better option. At Gemini Advanced, we feel we are very close to the dream of LLMs replacing search engines. That's for sure.

However, not everything is perfect for Gemini Advanced. ChatGPT Plus surprisingly delivers some great results.

ChatGPT Plus is suitable for programming in Python Python is one of the world's largest programming languages

What Gemini Advanced touts is its programming ability. But the thing is, his ChatGPT Plus is actually much better for developers who do a lot of data analysis in Python. ChatGPT Plus understands and processes the files you upload, for example he can perform analysis on CSV files. This method also allows you to create charts and tables using ChatGPT, but this is not possible with Gemini Advanced.

Even better, ChatGPT Plus runs Python code. Run Python code to solve mathematical problems, do the same to analyze data files, and share the code so you can run it on your own machine. I recently needed to seed his Valorant tournament by player rank, and using ChatGPT Plus I was able to streamline the process and calculate the average rank for each team. Gemini Advanced cannot do that in its current state.

That said, not being able to upload any files (no images) to Gemini Advanced seems strange. It's very Google-like to push to show off data analytics in their products, and it's very strange that Gemini doesn't have any of that. If you're a programmer or data analyst, we highly recommend you try ChatGPT Plus. Especially since the code can be executed and analyzed within the browser or app.

ChatGPT Plus also seems to have great images. Gemini Advanced creates more images, but with lower quality.

I gave both Gemini Advanced and ChatGPT Plus the following prompt:

“Draw a picture of a cat flying through space waving to a tall person wearing a helmet and standing on top of Pluto.”

First up is Google's drawing, which one was better.

Source: Gemini Advanced

Even if it gets better, the quality is…strange. I don't know how to describe it other than to say that the whole thing is creepy in a bad way. The picture quality is weird and the cat isn't wearing a space suit… it doesn't make any sense, right? Things get even worse in his second image generated. Because this doesn't make sense.

Source: Gemini Advanced

I'm not sure how Gemini Advanced generated this image or where it understood the prompt. Both images were generated using the same prompt, but the second image appears to use a completely different prompt. The speed was faster, but the quality was definitely lacking. ChatGPT Plus with DALL-E 3, on the other hand, did a great job considering the absurdity of this prompt.

Source: ChatGPT Plus

The image above more accurately represents the prompt I gave, and while it looks creepy, DALL-E 3 seems to be taking the lead here when it comes to image generation. I'm sure Google will get better at it in the future, but for now, if images are what you're after, I personally recommend using his DALL-E 3 from ChatGPT Plus instead of using Gemini Advanced To do.

writing poetry

Just for fun, I decided to see if GPT-4 could outperform Gemini Advanced.

Source: Google

People use LLMs to write poetry all the time, even if it's just for a little fun. As a result, I decided to give it a try as well. To be honest, Gemini Advanced totally smoked her GPT-4 and I was kind of taken aback. I started with the following prompt.

“Write a poem about a robot who loves Nutella but is sad that he can't taste it.”

I know it's a bit of a random prompt, but the point is, I need something a little more abstract than just a basic topic. First, Gemini Advanced:

What Gemini Advanced created here was a lot of fun and very fast to generate. Let's compare it with ChatGPT Plus. ChatGPT Plus felt lagging behind in this task and then completely failed.

Both are very cute, aren't they? Personally, I like Gemini Advanced better, but decided to throw both of his LLMs a curveball. I asked them to rewrite the poem in the style of Post Malone. A robot crossover without Nutella was difficult enough, but throw in a totally unrelated artist and ChatGPT Plus becomes a complete mess. First up is Gemini Advance.

It's pretty tedious, but overall a success. It captures the atmosphere of “Post Malone'' perfectly, and manages to turn a subject that I honestly expected to be difficult into something quite unique. But ChatGPT Plus never really got the memo as to what that meant.

Rather than rewriting the poem in Post Malone's style, ChatGPT Plus appeared to incorporate Post Malone references into the poem itself. While GPT-4 was a stunning failure, Gemini Advanced's victory was even more impressive.

Text summarization ChatGPT and Gemini Advanced both work well

Source: Unsplash

You can ask ChatGPT or Gemini Advanced to summarize the text for you, so we asked them to summarize the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 review for you. Both gave pretty decent results, so I'd be happy to use either one. Neither of them expanded beyond what they gave me and ChatGPT told me “it can't be done”. I believe this is a copyright issue, which is not surprising given that OpenAI is currently facing ongoing litigation.

First and foremost, Gemini Advanced has provided me with:

“This is an article about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It describes the performance improvements compared to the previous generation chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The 8 Gen 3 delivers significant CPU and GPU performance improvements. However, the author says: 8 Gen 2 is still very powerful, so I don't feel the need to upgrade from 8 Gen 2 to 8 Gen 3. We conclude that Gen 3 is a good choice for users looking for the best possible performance, but 8 Gen 2 is still a good choice for most users.”

GPT-4 then did the following for me:

“A review of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on XDA Developers shows that the chipset is a significant upgrade over the previous generation, especially in CPU and GPU performance.” Author Adam Conway says the chip's Despite these advances, Conway notes that the performance of the previous generation (Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) is still insufficient for many users. , suggesting that the need to upgrade may not be appealing to everyone. This improvement may not justify an upgrade for all users. ”

To be honest, I prefer the summary in the GPT-4 article, but both are quite acceptable. Also, I'm sure it varies from article to article, but in the case of ChatGPT, I had to upload a PDF of the page because I couldn't access it. You can do it with Gemini Advanced, but to be honest, this is a negative point of Google's product. There is no opportunity to upload a replacement if required.

Which one is best for you?Unless you are a data scientist, I think Gemini Advanced is better

Source: Google

Unless you need ChatGPT's Python functionality and the ability to run code in your browser and upload all kinds of files, I think Gemini Advanced is a better choice for most people. For the same price, you get a powerful LLM with just as many features as GPT-4 (or more, in Google's words), as well as 2TB of cloud storage and integration into Google's suite. App too. Rather, all this makes it a Copilot Pro competitor rather than a ChatGPT Plus competitor.

We'll have to wait to see how Gemini Advanced adapts and improves over time, but it's clear that ChatGPT Plus is starting to become a formidable competitor. First-mover advantage can only last for a limited period of time, and eventually you will have to catch up with your competitors.

