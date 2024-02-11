How to close apps on Google TV





Key Takeaways Force the misbehaving Google TV app to stop and close it immediately.[設定]Move to[アプリ]select the app, and then[強制停止]Click. : This method is faster than restarting your TV and can resolve issues such as poor performance or poor performance. Frozen app.

There's nothing worse than trying to watch Netflix or a streaming service on your Google TV device and finding out that the app doesn't work properly. If you get an error or the Google TV app isn't working properly, you can close it just like you would on your phone.

This is an especially useful technique if your app is slow, lagging, won't load, or completely freezes on your Google TV. Force quitting an app is faster than restarting your TV. This process is a little different for older devices running Android TV. Here's how:

First, use the directional pad on your remote to navigate to the round settings icon near the top right of your home screen and select it.

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

[設定]Scroll down with[アプリ]Select to see recently opened Google TV apps. (or,[すべてのアプリを見る]Click to find the app you want to close. )

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

Once you've selected an app, scroll to the right on your remote's D-pad, move down to “Force Stop,” and press Enter/select on your remote. Once you confirm that you want to close the app, you're ready to go.

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

The Google TV app is currently closed. Repeat these steps for any recently opened apps.

Cory Gunther / How-To Geek

If you try to fix a problematic app, click Home and reopen the app. If you have a TV with Google TV, such as Sony, TCL, or Hisense, these steps are the same.

Note that if you force stop an app on Google TV, you may have to log in again and it may take longer to start the next time you use it. Either way, this usually resolves any issues you may be having with performance or app behavior. If the issue persists, completely restart your Google TV device. Even the best streaming devices can have issues.

