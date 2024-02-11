Google's AI chatbot Gemini arrives in Canada, Gildans CEO race and job growth outlook: Business and investment news for February 11th





Canada's economy added 37,300 jobs in January.Decrease in unemployment rate

Canada's economy started the year on a strong note in terms of the latest payroll numbers. Statistics Canada said in a report Friday that Canada added 37,300 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate fell one notch to 5.7 per cent. The numbers are clearly mixed, but the Bank of Canada is likely to keep policy in place through June despite pressure to start cutting rates sooner. Matt Lundy also reports that wages continue to grow at a high rate. Average hourly wages rose 5.3% in January. The Bank of Canada has repeatedly cited strong wage growth as a challenge to getting inflation back to its 2 per cent target.

Want to cut the cable? You might still be able to watch sports.

Cord cutters rejoice: New sports streaming services announced by three U.S. competitors – Walt Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery – prompt analysts to urge two of Canada's leading sports broadcasters to follow suit. Andrew Willis reports. Rodgers owns the Sportsnet network and the Toronto Blue Jays, while Bell runs his TSN network and shares control of Maple's Leafs and his Sports & Entertainment with Rodgers. Experts say the two companies could combine to create a Canadian service that appeals to people switching from traditional TV networks to streamers like Netflix and Amazon.

Decoder: The US is buying a lot of Canadian oil.

The United States has turned its attention to Canadian crude, buying record amounts. The United States imported 4.36 million barrels of Canadian crude oil per day in November, according to recent figures released by the U.S. government. But Canada's economy appears to be fueled by demand, Matt Lundy reports. Economic output from oil and gas drilling rose 1.5 per cent in November, in part due to completion of oil sands maintenance work, Statistics Canada said. Find out more in this week's Decoder.

How Vince Tyra ended up at the center of Gildan's CEO race

One of the biggest corporate news stories in Canada recently is the CEO race at Gildan Activewear Inc. Former CEO and co-founder David Chamandy was fired by the board after a 20-year tenure. A group of dissenting shareholders led by US investment firm Browning West is now seeking his reinstatement. And Vince Tyra is the new CEO brought in to replace him. How did he end up in the middle of the Gildan drama? Tyra talks to Nicholas Van Praat and Andrew Willis about his former friendship with Glen Chamandy that turned sour, his experience taking over the top job at another company, and why the doubters were wrong. Talk about a plan to prove that.

Google launches AI chatbot Gemini in Canada after long delay

Google Inc. has finally launched its AI chatbot Gemini in Canada, after delays caused by a standoff with Ottawa over online news laws, Daniel Realchin reports. Chatbox, formerly known as He Bard, is available in both English and French Qubcois. This model can transcribe audio, generate captions for photos, answer questions about articles, and assist with coding. Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. announced the launch of the service for user testing last February, with plans to roll it out more broadly in the US and UK in March. After months of tense negotiations, the government and Google reached an agreement on the Online News Act last November, which also helped, in part, pave the way for Gemini to launch in Canada.

Be aware of important changes that may affect your 2023 tax return

Tax season is approaching, and Canadian taxpayers are facing a series of changes that could impact their 2023 tax returns. Tim Cestnick looks at the new changes impacting everything from First Home Savings Accounts to working from home, Canada Worker Benefit and short-term rentals.

