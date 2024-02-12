Unique Nokia culture in its heyday





HMD just announced that it will launch its own branded smartphone in 2024. This puts a question mark on the survival of the Nokias brand. It also reminded us of what set Nokia apart during its time of excellence. Here are his six elements that are unique to that culture.

1. Values ​​built from the bottom up: When Nokia restructured its values ​​in 2008, it set up 16 cafes around the world to create values ​​for employees to discuss and ultimately present to the board. I devised a view. All companies decide their values ​​from the top down, but this was not the case with Nokia. Senior Managers were evaluated through feedback from multiple sources to live your values ​​from anyone you interacted with during the year. 50% of his annual incentives were based on performance and 50% on the behaviors he displayed in living his values.

2. Flat structure, high trust culture: Every organization talks about a flat structure. At Nokia, he had only six levels between Area Sales Manager in India and Global CEO. You had a long rope. At the company, you were constantly being judged on whether you did the right thing. When Nokia India was his $4 billion company, we didn't have an internal audit department. When I asked that, the global CEO said: “We trust our employees. Why would they ever harm Nokia? Some would call it high trust, others would call it naivety.”

3. Feel free to disagree, but commit once finished. You can disagree with anyone at any meeting. But once the meeting closed on the principle of 60% agreement, 100% commitment, everyone marched to the same beat. However, there were no repercussions for speaking up, but rather based on the influence I had in the workplace. In 2010, Nokia underwent a global restructuring. At that time, the company had approximately 870 blogs, and one R&D engineer wrote on his blog: This organizational change is like rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic. No one reprimanded him or tried to correct him, and he carried on his work in a way that would be unthinkable at other companies.

4. Premium for culture: In a meeting with global boards in 2006, I talked about India's hot talent market and how pay increases of 15 percent or more are the norm. The board silenced me with a simple question: Are you promoting a good culture? What premium are you getting for that culture? So me and my team started thinking about culture very differently. The company has always believed that you work for the love of the company and its success (probably due to its Scandinavian roots). When a company is successful, all components within the ecosystem are successful.

5. Reverse mentoring and responsiveness: Nokia had policies that were way ahead of their time. In 2009, we introduced working from home, and in 2010 we introduced open offices, even if global CEOs didn't have cabins. In 2009, we introduced hot desking and flexible office hours. Choose from. When Nokia was pivoting to Internet services, talented and knowledgeable young managers at middle and lower levels were conducting reverse mentoring to senior managers. So, in 2010, Zairus Master, Navdeep received reverse guidance from Manaktala, Prashant and Dogra, among others. To drive agility, we conducted a bimonthly responsiveness survey in which each department and department head was evaluated by everyone in the organization on their contribution to making the organization more agile. Results are shared publicly within your organization without censorship.

6. Above all, be humble: There is a systematic warning in every forum to never be arrogant. Nokia wanted its employees to be humble, down-to-earth, and never get carried away. Even after a great accomplishment, the global CEO says, “Let's celebrate a little bit,” and spends the rest of his 59 minutes planning for his next success. Nokia had a low-power telecommunications culture and never did his elaborate PowerPoint presentations. During my time there, I never used the Global CEO and his PPT. He would ask for a page or two of his and we would discuss it on the plane or over tea or dinner. The same was true for the global board presentation. He had to send and discuss two pages of notes and there was no possibility of hiding behind slides.

Shiv Shivakumar is an operating partner at Advent International. He headed Nokia India from 2006 until 2011, and from 2011 he served as Senior Vice President, Emerging Markets until 2013.

share

Copy linkEmailFacebookTwitterTelegramLinkedInWhatsAppReddit

Published February 11, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/specials/corporate-file/the-unique-nokia-culture-in-its-heyday/article67834654.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos