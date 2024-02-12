Google and Microsoft chatbots are fabricating Super Bowl statistics





If you needed further proof that GenAI is prone to hoaxes, Google's Gemini chatbot (formerly Bard) thinks the 2024 Super Bowl has already happened. There are also (fictional) statistics to back it up.

According to a thread on Reddit, Gemini, powered by Google's GenAI model of the same name, is answering questions about Super Bowl LVIII as if the game ended yesterday, or even weeks ago. Like many bookmakers, it appears to be favoring the Chiefs over the 49ers (sorry, San Francisco fans).

The Gemini have decorated quite creatively, and in at least one case, Kansas Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ran for 286 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while Brock Purdy ran for 253 yards. Here's a breakdown of player stats that suggest he ran for 1 touchdown and scored 1 touchdown.

gemini super bowl

Image credit: /r/smellymonster (Opens in new window)

Not just Gemini. Microsoft's chatbot Copilot also claims that the game is over and provides false quotes to support that claim. But perhaps it reflects a bias towards San Francisco. –It says the 49ers, not the Chiefs, won by a “final score of 24-21.”

copilot super bowl

Image credit: Kyle Wiggers / TechCrunch

Copilot leverages a GenAI model similar, if not identical, to the model behind OpenAI's ChatGPT (GPT-4). But in my testing, ChatGPT was reluctant to make the same mistake.

chat gpt super bowl

Image credit: Kyle Wiggers / TechCrunch

It's all pretty ridiculous – and given that this reporter wasn't able to reproduce Gemini's reaction in the Reddit thread, it's probably been resolved by now. (I'd be shocked if Microsoft wasn't working on a fix as well.) But this also points to the major limitations of his GenAI today, and the dangers of trusting it too much. It also shows gender.

GenAI models have no real intelligence. By feeding it a large number of examples, typically sourced from the public web, an AI model learns the likelihood that data (such as text) occurs based on patterns that include the context of the surrounding data.

This probability-based approach works very well at large scale. However, the range of words and their probabilities make it more likely that you'll get meaningful text, but it's not guaranteed. LLM sometimes produces things that are grammatically correct but don't make sense, such as claims about the Golden Gate. Or they may spout untruths and spread inaccuracies in their training data.

There is no malicious intent on LLM's part. They have no malice, and the concepts of true and false are meaningless to them. They simply learned to associate certain words and phrases with certain concepts, even if the association was not accurate.

So here's the Super Bowl fallacy for Gemini and the co-pilot.

Google and Microsoft, like most GenAI vendors, readily admit that their GenAI apps are not perfect and are, in fact, error-prone. However, these acknowledgments are written in small print, so I think it's easy to miss them.

The Super Bowl disinformation isn't the most pernicious example of GenAI going awry. Perhaps the difference lies in supporting torture, reinforcing ethnic and racial stereotypes, or writing persuasively about conspiracy theories. However, it is a useful reminder to double check statements from the GenAI bot. There's a good chance they're not true.

