Your Android smartphone browser is full of junk.Clean with just a few taps





Your Android smartphone's web browser captures a large amount of data from every website you visit, much of which doesn't need to be on your smartphone. Whether you use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Samsung Internet, you may find this data stored in cookies and cache useful. This allows you to quickly access the websites you visit frequently and stay logged in to your account. That's nice, but your browser's cookies and cache contain a lot of unnecessary information and can also lead to privacy risks.

10:31 Why you should clear cookies and cache regularly

Much of what ends up in cookies and cache is just junk. Some of them may have come from websites you've only visited once. Others appear to be actively tracking your browsing history and helping serve you ads based on what you're buying or streaming on the internet. For example, you always receive an ad for buying glasses online after browsing several stores, or an Amazon ad that shows you what happened to be at the end of your shopping cart.

For this reason, we recommend that you clear your cache from time to time. You can delete unnecessary data on your phone, especially if unknown data trackers are included in his cookies on your phone. Clearing the cache can be a bit of a pain. You'll have to log back into your favorite he website, but it's a small price to pay to avoid having extraneous data accumulated on your phone.

The steps vary slightly depending on the type of phone and web browser app you're using. Below, we will use Google's Chrome browser (often the default on many Android phones, such as the Google Pixel series), Samsung's Internet browser (often the default on the Galaxy phone series), and Mozilla's Firefox browser. We will explain how to clear this data. If you need to organize some Apple devices, you can also check out our separate guide on how to clear cache on iPhone web browsers.

Clear browsing data menu in Chrome on Android.

Chrome

To delete cookies and cache from the Android version of Google Chrome, first go to the top right corner of the browser, indicated by the row of three dots.[詳細]Tap the button and then[履歴],[閲覧データのクリア]Tap . Chrome[設定]From the menu[プライバシーとセキュリティ],[閲覧データの消去]You can also access it by tapping .

Chrome also offers basic and advanced settings to clear your browsing history, cookies and site data, and cached images and files.[時間範囲]You can use the dropdown to choose to delete your entire history or select a range from the past 24 hours to the past 4 weeks.[詳細設定]You can also access deleted passwords, autofill form data, and site settings by tapping . Once you've selected what you want to delete, tap the blue “Clear Data” button. You may see additional prompts if Chrome determines a particular website is “important” to you. If so, you will have a chance to review it before clearing it. Otherwise, if you don't see that prompt, Chrome will immediately start clearing it as directed.

samsung internet

"Clear Data" and "Clear Cache" options in Samsung Internet.

Screenshot by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

There are two ways to clear cache and cookie data on your Samsung Internet browser. You can clear it from the browser itself or from your phone's Settings app.

To clear it when using the Samsung Internet Browser app, first click the button in the bottom right corner, represented by three horizontal lines.[オプション]Tap the button and then[設定]Tap.scroll down[個人データ]Tap[閲覧データの削除]Tap to see a menu of options to remove. You can clear any combination of browsing history, cookies and site data, cached images and files, passwords, and autofill forms.[データの削除]When you tap , you'll be prompted to confirm your selections before deleting.

The browser app itself allows you to customize most of what you want to delete. However, if you want to access similar options from your phone's settings menu, open the Settings app, tap Apps, scroll down and tap Samsung Internet, then Storage.

[ストレージ]At the bottom there are options for clearing cache and separate options for clearing data.[キャッシュのクリア]Tapping will immediately delete the cache, but a prompt will appear warning you that Clear Data will permanently delete all data in the application, including files, settings, accounts, and databases. Although cookies are not specified, this “going nuclear” approach zaps any remaining data and allows you to restart your Samsung internet browser like new.

Mozilla Firefox

Similar to Google Chrome, you can clear your cache from within the Mozilla Firefox Android app.To access this feature, click on the right side of the address bar.[その他]Tap the button. This button is also represented by three vertical dots. Then tap Settings and scroll down to Delete browsing data.

The "Delete Browsing Data" menu in Mozilla Firefox on Android.

Screenshot by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Of the three browsers discussed here, Firefox is[閲覧データの削除]It offers the most options in its menu, allowing you to delete existing open tabs, browsing history and site data, site permissions, and even cookies and downloads folders. Cached images and files.

While you can't select a time range like you can in Chrome, you can be more specific about the type of data you want to delete.

Firefox also has additional options for people who don't want their browsing data to be retained after using an app.[設定]inside[終了時に閲覧データを削除する]There is an option to tell Firefox to clear these same combinations of settings every time you exit the application. This is a useful feature if you want to keep your browser tidy and avoid accidentally giving your browser history to someone who might have stolen or accessed your phone, for example.

Samsung Galaxy S24

