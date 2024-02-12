Google's Tensor G4 is based on Exynos 2400, tipster claims, but with completely different CPU configuration





Google's previous Tensor chipsets, which power the company's Pixel lineup of smartphones and, more recently, tablets, are in some way based on Samsung's previously launched Exynos SoC. Tensor G3's unique 9-core CPU cluster is likely based on the Korean giant's unreleased Exynos 2300, so it's perfectly safe to assume that the upcoming Tensor G4 has some connection to his Exynos 2400. Unfortunately, it's not obvious from the differences in specifications. We have confidence in this claim, even if one tipster believes it.

The tipster realized the error in his claim. Latest statement that Tensor G4 is based on Google and ARM design

For those who don't know, the Samsung Exynos 2400 has a 10-core CPU cluster, but a Geekbench 5 leak shows that the Tensor G4 is an 8-core CPU part, one less than the Tensor G3 in the overall configuration. It was revealed that the core was installed. Touts. In any case, @OreXda believes that the SoC that Google designs for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro in the future will be based on his Exynos 2400 and will also share some specs, but perhaps each I guess you didn't notice the difference in silicone.

Even the GPUs of Tensor G4 and Exynos 2400 are quite different, with the latter featuring an Xclipse 940 graphics processor based on AMD's RDNA3 architecture, while Tensor is shown to be powered by ARM's Immortalis-G715. This has not changed since Tensor G3. . Thankfully, the tipster realized the error in his claim and responded on the thread that the Tensor G4 could be his Google semi-custom SoC leveraging ARM's existing CPU and his GPU design. Did.

Tensor G4 : Exynos 2400#CPU- 1 x Cortex-X4 @ 3.1 GHz- 3 x Cortex-A720 @ 2.6GHz- 4 x Cortex-A520 @ 1.95GHz#GPU- Mali-G715 pic.twitter.com/Vq9ukL5reD

Connor // (@OreXda) February 9, 2024

When @OreXda said that the Tensor G4 is based on the Exynos 2400, he may mean that it utilizes various manufacturing and packaging technologies that Samsung introduced this year. This includes a more efficient 4LPP+ process and fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) that lowers thermal resistance, allowing the smartphone's silicon to maintain temperatures and achieve high multi-core scores. . Also, he previously reported that the Tensor G4 will have minor upgrades over its predecessor.

This means that until Google switches foundry partner to TSMC (which isn't expected until Tensor G5 arrives in 2025), the Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro pose a significant threat to competitors in raw performance. It means you shouldn't expect it. . Google can address the market in other categories such as on-device AI capabilities and new camera arrays, but in single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads, Google may once again fall behind.

News source: @OreXda

