UIS and Innovation Springfield facilitate high-tech learning for local students





High school students in Springfield, Illinois are about to embark on a transformative educational journey. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) and Innovate Springfield have teamed up to create a high-tech lab and course aimed at igniting an innovative spirit in the minds of young people. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academia and real-world applications, offering students a unique opportunity to transform their ideas into tangible products.

melting pot of innovation

Located within the Innovate Springfield building, this lab will be a hub of incredible technology. It is equipped with CNC machines, laser cutters, and a host of other advanced equipment that allows students to bring their product ideas to life. The lab is scheduled to open its doors to students at the Capital Region Career Center in August and marks an important milestone in the region's educational landscape.

The centerpiece of this innovative initiative is a rapid prototyping course made possible by a generous $10,000 grant from the Horace Mann Educators Foundation. This course will give students access to his 10 state-of-the-art 3D printers, allowing them to rapidly prototype their product ideas.

Bridging the gap between academia and application

This collaboration is not just an opportunity for students to hone their technical skills. This represents a change in the traditional educational paradigm, emphasizing the importance of hands-on, hands-on learning. This course aims to provide students with the tools necessary to succeed in today's fast-paced, technology-driven world.

“We believe this collaboration will provide students with a unique opportunity to apply the theoretical knowledge learned in the classroom to real-world scenarios,” said UIS Chancellor Dr. Karen Whitney. “By working in this high-tech lab and taking rapid prototyping courses, students will gain valuable experience that will help them in their future careers.”

Paving the way for future innovators

In addition to gaining hands-on experience, students who complete the course also earn college credit through Lincoln Land Community College. This credit not only gives students a head start on their university careers, but also demonstrates a commitment to innovation and learning.

“This collaboration is about more than just creating high-tech labs and courses,” said Katie Davison, executive director of Innovate Springfield. “Our purpose is to inspire the next generation of innovators and give them the tools they need to succeed. I look forward to seeing how it shapes the future.”

The excitement is palpable as the lab prepares to welcome its first students. This collaboration between UIS and Innovate Springfield represents a significant step forward in the region's educational landscape, providing students with unique opportunities to learn, grow and innovate.

Rapid prototyping courses are scheduled to begin in August, setting the stage for a new era of innovation in Springfield, Illinois. Equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, this laboratory is ready to turn the dreams of young people into reality. These students embark on a journey, but they do more than just learn about technology. They are shaping the future, one prototype at a time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bnnbreaking.com/tech/igniting-innovation-uis-and-innovate-springfield-foster-high-tech-learning-for-local-students The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos