Mardi Gras beads are causing a plastic disaster in New Orleans. Are there environmentally friendly alternatives?





NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A beloved 100-year-old Carnival season tradition in New Orleans features Kamen Riders on luxurious floats holding colorful beads and other decorations to the cheering parade onlookers with open arms. Throwing away the strings of jewelry.

It's a lot of fun, but it's also a bit of a disaster for plastics, said Judith Enck, a former regional administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency and president of the advocacy group Beyond Plastics.

Carnival season is in full swing this weekend. The city's annual series of parades began more than a week ago and concludes on Tuesday with Mardi Gras, the final day of pre-Lent festivities. Thousands of people participate in the parade, but they leave behind tons of trash.

Even though massive clean-up efforts are carried out every day and the post-parade landscape is stunningly clean, uncaptured beads hang from tree branches like Spanish moss and lie under the feet of passersby. You'll fall into the mud. It will also only complicate efforts to keep the flood-prone city's roads dry, which are also battered by storms. Tons of water have been pulled out of aging drainage systems in recent years.

And water that isn't removed from storm drains eventually flows through the system into Lake Pontchartrain, a large Gulf of Mexico inlet north of the city. Enck said non-biodegradable plastics are a threat to fish and wildlife.

Brett Davis, a New Orleans native who grew up catching beads in Mardi Gras parades, said waste is becoming a defining feature of the event. He currently heads a non-profit organization dedicated to waste reduction.

One way to reduce the demand for new plastic beads is to reuse old beads. Parade participants can take home shopping bags filled with freshly harvested beads, foam footballs, rubber balls, and other freshly picked goodies and donate their harvest to the Arc of New Orleans. The organization repackages and resells products to raise funds for services it provides to adults and children with disabilities.

The city of New Orleans and tourism promotion organization New Orleans & Company have also set up collection points for cans, glass and beads along the parade route.

Apart from recycling, there is a small but growing movement in which parade participants try to find something else to use.

Davis' nonprofit, Grounds Crew, currently sells more than 20 non-plastic, sustainable items to parade participants. This includes headbands made from recycled T-shirts. Beads made from paper, acai seeds, or recycled glass. wooden yoyo. And a pack of locally made coffee, jambalaya mix, or other food is a useful, consumable item that won't just take up space in someone's attic or, worse, end up in the lake.

Davis joked that he just caught 15 foam footballs at the parade. What about the other one? ”

Plastic imports remain ubiquitous, but efforts to reduce their impact may be gaining ground.

“These efforts will help green Mardi Gras,” Christy Leavitt of the Oceana organization said in an email.

Enck, who traveled to New Orleans last year to attend Mardi Gras celebrations, hopes parade organizers will embrace biodegradable alternatives.

“There are so many great ways to enjoy this amazing festival, and you can do it without harming the environment,” she said.

Associated Press writer Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

