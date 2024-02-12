World's first jet suit race turns flying humans into an extreme sport





19

Wouldn't it be great to fly like Iron Man? Wouldn't it be great to soar above the ground and feel the wind on your face? So what do you think? A group of competitors is about to experience just that feeling. how? As part of the world's first jet suit race.

It happened on February 28th during the Dubai Boat Show held at Dubai Port. You are probably wondering what jet suit racing is. Don't worry, you're not alone. It's (literally) a new sport that's taking off.

What is jet suit lace?

Jet suit racing is a sport that Gravity Industries has been involved in since its first race in Bermuda in 2020. Pilots in 1500 horsepower jet suits race against each other on specially designed courses. The course consists of various obstacles and checkpoints that the pilot must pass. Races are timed and judged based on speed, accuracy, and style.

How does a jet suit work?

The gravity jet suit is unlike any other flying machine you've seen before. The Gravity Jet Suit is unlike any other flying machine we've seen. These consist of his three jet turbines integrated into the fuel tank backpack and four more turbines attached to the pilot's arms.

The pilot controls the thrust and direction of the suit by moving his arms, making it a very physical and agile method of flight. The suit can reach speeds of up to 85 mph and typically flies 10 feet above solid terrain and 13 feet above water for safety reasons. Average flight time is 5 minutes with a full tank.

More information: It's a bird, it's a place, no, it's a flying jet ski

What will happen to the jet suit race?

Circuit races pit seven to eight pilots against each other and are a test of skill, stamina, and nerve as pilots must navigate difficult courses filled with obstacles, turns, and elevation changes. The race is also a spectacle for spectators, who can witness the incredible sights and sounds of pilots flying through the sky on jet engines.

More information: World's first electric flying boat takes off

Who is behind the jet suit competition?

Jet Suit Race is the brainchild of Richard Browning, founder and chief test pilot of Gravity Industries. He says he wants to create a new sport that showcases the potential of human flight and inspires people to pursue their dreams.

Our Gravity Race series promises visceral excitement and drama, akin to F1. We are not satisfied with just organizing flying and racing exhibits. It also aims to increase the competitive intensity and excitement of the event through flight paths that include challenges to competitors that require maneuverability, precision and flying speed. The top four competitors will be determined to compete for the top three spots and the podium.

Gravity Industries offers a variety of opportunities to experience flying in a jet suit, including flight training, flight experiences, and custom jet suits. This will be available to experience from Skydive Dubai later this year.

Read more: Revolutionary flying sports car completes maiden flight

How can I see and try out jet suits?

If you are interested in watching the jet suit race live, it will be held on February 28th in the area between Dubai Harbor and Skydive Dubai as part of the Dubai Boat Show. Check out Gravity Industries' social media for more information.

Or, if you're feeling adventurous and want to fly a jet suit yourself, you can book full-day flight training with Gravity for $8,500 or half-day flight training for $3,500. And if you're serious about owning a jet suit, you can buy one for $483,000 (excluding tax).

Cart important points

Jet suit racing is an exciting new sport unlike anything you've seen before. Imagine daredevil pilots donning jet suits and ready to race each other against gravity. They twist and turn obstacles, pushing the limits of what humans can do in the air. We talked a lot about adrenaline, speed, and amazing things. Will the sport soar to new heights? It will be interesting to see if it takes off and where things go from here.

Why not, or why not, try your hand at a high-flying suit and make your own jet suit?

For more security alerts, subscribe to the free Cyberguy Report newsletter here

shopping guide:

Kids | Men | Women | Teens | Pets |

For loved ones:

Cooking | Coffee | Tools | Travel | Wine |

device:

Laptop | Tablet | Printer | Desktop | Monitor | Earphones | Headphones | Kindle | Soundbar | Kindle | Drone |

accessories:

Car | Kitchen | Laptop | Keyboard | Phone | Travel | Stay Comfortable |

Personal gift:

Photo collection | Digital photo frame |

safety

Antivirus | VPN | Secure Email |

You can't go wrong with these:

gift card

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cyberguy.com/innovation/worlds-first-jet-suit-race-turns-flying-humans-into-extreme-sport/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos