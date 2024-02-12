How to fix low memory in Google Chrome





Key Takeaways Close unnecessary tabs in Chrome's Task Manager to free up memory and prevent “out of memory” errors. Update Google Chrome to fix bugs and improve memory efficiency. Enabling Memory Saver mode improves performance by freeing up memory occupied by inactive tabs.

The “Not enough memory to open this page” error typically appears when you try to open a new page in Chrome. This means that your browser is using your computer's available RAM (physical memory) and cannot open any more pages. Fortunately, it's fixable.

Close unnecessary tabs

The more tabs you open, the more RAM space Chrome requires. If you notice that Chrome continues to run out of memory when you have many tabs open, close unnecessary tabs.

If you're not sure which tabs are taking up too much memory, check Chrome's Task Manager. To access Chrome's Task Manager, click the three dots icon in the top right corner, then click[その他のツール]>[タスク マネージャー]Choose.

In Task Manager, until you see a down arrow next to[メモリ フットプリント]Click a column. This means that Chrome will place processes in descending order based on which one uses the most memory. To close a tab in Chrome's Task Manager, select it and select[タスクの終了]Click.

Do this for all unnecessary tabs with high memory usage. Note that Task Manager lists all Chrome processes (not just tabs). To know which tabs are tabs, look for the tab label at the top.

Update Google Chrome

Before making any intensive fixes, you should update Google Chrome and check if the error is fixed. Updates can fix bugs that reduce the browser's memory usage efficiency. Chrome usually updates automatically, but you can also update it manually.

To update Chrome, click the three dots icon in the top right corner,[ヘルプ]>[Google Chrome について]Choose. Chrome will check for new updates and install any found. When finished, click Restart to complete the update.

Another benefit of updating Chrome is that it introduces performance enhancements and features that make Chrome more memory efficient.

Enable memory saving mode

Another thing you can do if you want to open a lot of tabs is to enable Memory Saver. This feature frees memory occupied by inactive tabs. This makes more physical memory available to active tabs and other programs on your computer.

If you want to enable Memory Saver, click the three dots icon in the top right corner,[その他のツール]>[パフォーマンス]Choose.[メモリ]In the section[メモリ セーバー]Click the toggle next to turn the feature on. When on, the toggle is blue.

When this issue occurs, you will notice that Chrome reloads inactive tabs when you visit them again.

Clear Chrome cache and cookies

Chrome's cache and cookies accumulate a lot of data, causing the browser to use a lot of RAM. Having too many tabs open is more likely to cause problems. In this case, clearing Chrome's cache and cookies can resolve the issue.

To clear your cache and cookies, click the three dots icon in the top right corner,[閲覧データのクリア]Click.[Cookie とその他のサイト データ]and[キャッシュされた画像とファイル]Select the check box. Then click “Clear data”.

I hope the error doesn't pop up again and ruin your experience.

Disable Chrome extensions

Chrome can use a lot of memory if you have too many extensions running at the same time. To resolve this issue, disable Chrome extensions that you don't use regularly and see if that helps.

To disable an extension in Chrome, click the three dots icon in the top right corner,[拡張機能]>[拡張機能の管理]Choose. Then click the toggle in the bottom right corner of the active extension to disable it. The toggle turns gray to indicate it is disabled.

Alternatively, you can put Chrome in incognito mode. The browser runs without extensions, so you can see if an extension is causing Chrome to keep running out of memory.

Increase your computer's RAM

One way to resolve the “There is not enough memory to open this page” error is to increase your computer's virtual memory. This way, your computer stores temporary data on the drive (secondary storage) that it needs to run efficiently.

Unfortunately, there is no manual way to do this on Mac computers. However, if you are using Windows, you can increase the size of your page file.

Hannah Stryker / How to Otaku

Alternatively, for both Mac and Windows computers, you can increase the size of the physical memory itself by upgrading your computer's RAM. This is a good idea if your computer has less than 8GB of RAM.

Of all the things we've discussed so far, the number one reason why you're getting the “Insufficient memory to open this page” error is because you have too many tabs open. However, this is to be expected since opening tabs can get unwieldy, especially if you're researching something. To save tabs for later use, we recommend using an extension like OneTab.

If you have to open many tabs, we recommend increasing the amount of RAM. Avoid relying too much on virtual memory, as this can cause performance issues and reduce the amount of available drive space.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.howtogeek.com/how-to-fix-not-enough-memory-in-chrome/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos