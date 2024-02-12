Samsung Research and Development Institute Bangalore launches Samsung Innovation Campus program at KLE Institute of Technology, Hubli.Focus on upskilling young people with future technology courses





Engineers from Samsung Research and Development Institute in Bangalore will work on collaborative research projects with KLEIT students and faculty

Programs that offer training and learning in areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, coding and programming, and data science.

Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) is a research institute at the KLE Institute of Technology (KLEIT), Hubli, to improve the skills of youth in future technology fields such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, coding and programming, and data science. We have launched the Innovation Campus Program. This initiative strengthens Samsung's commitment to the Government Skills India initiative as part of the #PoweringDigitalIndia vision.

In KLEIT's classroom facilities, KLEIT students and faculty receive advanced technology training and work on projects in areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, coding and programming, and data science, making students industry-ready. will do so. The program aims to help participants develop into well-rounded professionals through the integration of technology, fundamental software skills, and new capabilities.

Additionally, the initiative also aims at faculty development programs through mentoring from SRI-B to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Mr. Mohan Rao Goli, CTO of SRI-B, along with Prof. Rajesh Hegde, Dean (Research and Development), IIT Dharwad, inaugurated the Samsung Innovation Lab at KLEIT in the presence of Prof. Ashok Shettar, Vice Chancellor, KLE Institute of Technology Did. Other prominent members include Mr. Srimanu Prasad, Head of Technology Strategy, SRI-B, Prof. Sharad Joshi, Principal, KLEIT.

The goal of Samsung Innovation Campus is to empower the youth through education, training and development and contribute to India's development. Our partnership with KLEIT is a stepping stone to establishing an innovation center that unlocks the potential of youth and trainers. This partnership not only strengthens our R&D capabilities in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, and IoT, but also connects us with a talent pool that builds innovative solutions to real-world problems. I can. Mohan Rao Ghori, Chief Technology Officer, Samsung Research and Development Institute, Bangalore, said:

Through the establishment of this innovation center, students will gain valuable insight into the challenges facing the industry and learn to develop technical skills to solve them. We are optimistic that our partnership with Samsung will significantly contribute to India's progress in these important new technology areas that will empower India's youth to bring about positive change, the professor said. Ashok Shettar, Vice Chancellor of KLE University of Technology, said:

Through this initiative, SRI-B plans to improve the skills of approximately 20 people. KLEIT has 100 students and professors per year. SRI-B is already collaborating with four engineering colleges across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, with over 500 students participating in courses in artificial intelligence, coding and programming, IoT, and big data. More than 100 students have already received their certificates of completion.

Engineers/scientists with knowledge of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science are in high demand. With the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Samsung is providing students with the tools they need to succeed in these growing fields. The Samsung Innovation Campus curriculum is designed to close skills gaps and provide opportunities for professional growth for students.

Samsung Innovation Campus serves as a hub for students and professors to collaborate with SRI-B experts and gain a deep understanding of technology through hands-on experience using cutting-edge technology to solve real-world challenges. I will make it possible.

Samsung Innovation Campus is our global citizenship program aimed at bridging the nation's capability gap by equipping students with cutting-edge technology. As part of the Samsung Innovation Campus programme, Samsung has so far installed eight Samsung schools in Delhi Institute of Technology, Kanpur Institute of Technology, Hyderabad Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Institute of Technology, Roorkee Institute of Technology and Guwahati Institute of Technology, IIITDM-Kurnool and Jodhpur Institute of Technology. Established an innovation lab. . To date, he has trained more than 1,000 students in these labs.

