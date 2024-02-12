Hong Kong government promises fintech innovation after issuing digital green bond





The Hong Kong government has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting fintech innovation following the issuance of approximately HK$6 billion worth of digital green bonds. The move demonstrates Hong Kong's proactive approach to integrating financial technology and sustainable financial practices.

This is the second digital bond issuance since the government issued its first tokenized green bond in February 2023. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) completed Project Genesis in 2021, conducting a concept test in collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements Innovation Hub Hong Kong Centre. Issuance of tokenized green bonds in Hong Kong.

Treasury Secretary Paul Chan said: This year, the government once again issued digital green bonds that incorporate various technological innovations. This demonstrates Hong Kong's strength and leadership position in combining bond markets, green and sustainable finance, and fintech.

“We will continue to promote the innovation and application of fintech, explore the use of new technologies to increase the efficiency, transparency and security of financial transactions, and actively develop in various areas of the financial market. We will continue to promote this.

Meanwhile, Financial Services and Treasury Secretary Christopher Huy also commented: The second digital green bond issuance demonstrates the government's continued support for innovative forms of bond issuance and green transformation.

“We believe that this issuance will further strengthen public awareness of sustainable development combined with fintech and solidify Hong Kong's position as a green and sustainable financial hub. ”

The issuance will be based on Project Genesis, which will bring investor participation, streamlined issuance process, standardization and increased transparency. Foreign investors will now be able to access digital green bonds through Euroclear or Clearstream, enhancing liquidity and potential interoperability.

Issuing bonds in a digitally native format eliminates the need for conversion, while adopting a fixed income data taxonomy standardizes the language for greater market efficiency. Integrating green bond disclosures into digital asset platforms increases transparency and accessibility.

