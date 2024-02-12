Bear, wild boar and Siberian goat populations hit record high in Dzongar-Aratau National Park





ASTANA – The population of bears, wild boars and Siberian mountain goats in the Dzongar-Alatau National Natural Park has doubled due to a good forage base and the use of innovative techniques in wildlife monitoring, Habal News Agency reported on February 7. Ta.

According to the latest data from the national park, deer conservation efforts have been successful, with the number increasing by about 130.

According to hunter Sergei Davydchenko, who has been observing wild animals for more than 10 years, life in Dzongar-Alatau National Park follows strict natural laws.

we have a good tex [also known as Siberian mountain goat]. When I counted, he used to have about 50-70 animals, but now he has more than 200. The number of pigs has increased. Bears are highly evolved and a good forage base allows them to do so. That's why they're growing. Davydchenko said female bears used to give birth to one or two cubs, but triplets are now very common.

This national park is home to 55 species of mammals and over 170 species of birds. Now, a campaign has begun to count the number of wild animals.

Technological solutions have been identified as one of the driving forces to facilitate species tracking and conservation. In this process, in addition to special satellite smartphones with geonavigation capabilities, phototraps, which often capture animals, have proven to be useful tools. Information from the device is immediately entered into the integrated database and the date and time of the monitoring are automatically recorded.

Because we use satellite communications, we can accomplish a lot of work in a short amount of time. very convenient. Zanali Kumargaliev, a zoologist at the national park, said the satellite smartphone has a battery life of 10 days, so you can stay in the mountains forever.

The development of sightseeing routes has progressed, and two new routes have been added to the existing nine routes. Last year, more than 3,000 tourists visited Dzonggar Alatau Nature Park. The park expects the number of visitors to increase by 1.5 times in the future with the addition of the new route.

Currently, the most promising tourist route is the highly demanded Lake Zashirkol. The route will be properly maintained during the tourist season, and there are also plans to open a visitor center in the village of Topolevka, said Kuanish Akirbayev, deputy director of Dzongar Alatau Park.

Video credit: Instagram/zhongar_alatau_kz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://astanatimes.com/2024/02/bear-wild-boar-and-siberian-goat-population-reaches-new-high-at-zhongar-alatau-nature-park/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos