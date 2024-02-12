LinkDaddy launches Google Maps ranking service for local small businesses





LinkDaddy has announced a Google Maps ranking service to help businesses that rely on calls and clicks from GMB (Google My Business) increase engagement from local customers.

Miami, Florida — (Newsfile Corp. – February 12, 2024) – LinkDaddy's newly launched service helps businesses strengthen their domain authority and find their products and services on Google Maps. The purpose is to make your company more visible to potential customers.

For more information, please visit https://linkdaddy.com/google-maps-ranking.

LinkDaddy Announces Google Maps Ranking Service for Local Small Businesses To view an expanded version of this graphic, please visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/197563_927b01a884fe2982_002full.jpg

With over 1 billion monthly users, Google Maps is the most popular app for people looking for local businesses. However, small business owners often lack the technical or analytical knowledge to increase their chances of being suggested when potential customers search for “services or products near me.” is common. Tony Peacock, his CEO at LinkDaddy, explains that LinkDaddy created his Google Maps ranking service with these insights in mind.

Mr Peacock said: “While the way we use the internet is constantly evolving, the majority of people still use search engines like Google to find new businesses nearby. That's why we developed it.'' is a ranking service that helps businesses increase their chances of being proposed to these new customers by improving their GMB positioning. ”

The team says there are several factors that can affect a business's ranking on Google Maps. Google's algorithm places companies based on the number and quality of reviews, the site's domain authority, and the company's distance from the searcher's location. Peacock explains that while geography is rigid and cannot be changed, it can affect other aspects of search engine rankings.

story continues

LinkDaddy's Google Maps ranking service includes the creation of niche-related backlinks and the opportunity to embed your company's GMB in external content such as blogs. This approach aims to improve your business's credibility and value as perceived by search engine algorithms, helping you rank higher for relevant search terms. Narrowing down and targeting these specific keywords is also offered as part of LinkDaddy's services.

Tony Peacock's process, detailed to prospective customers on the LinkDaddy website, includes the use of 4G automated mobile technology to generate searches for his business. This process will test the improvements made to the business's GMB, as well as increase its popularity as a search term on Google Maps, thereby increasing the likelihood that the business will be promoted to local customers.

For more information, please visit https://linkdaddy.com/google-maps-ranking.

Contact Information: Name: Tony Peacock Email: [email protected] Organization: LinkDaddy Address: 1065 SW 8th St PMB 622, Miami, Florida 33130, United States Website: https://linkdaddy.shop

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197563.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/linkdaddy-announces-google-maps-ranking-053100236.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos