



Editor's note: This is the second of a new TECK TALK column. Last week's column talked about lowering barriers to entry. This week's column discusses the need for mutually beneficial innovation relationships to be sustainable.

Innovation, often synonymous with progress, relies on the fundamental concept of adopted insight. This fundamental principle, proposed by the Silicon Valley International Innovation Institute in 2005, suggests that without insight, there can be no innovation. And if it's not adopted, it remains just an idea.

When you want others to adopt your insights, you need to provide value to them. Barriers to entry have never been lower, but you still need more to get somewhere. The journey from idea to innovation requires collaboration. Solitary pursuits yield limited results. You may have to learn how to get along with a variety of people, including customers, investors, distributors, co-workers, employees, supervisors, boards of directors, professional service providers, and specialty contractors.

The biggest difference between creators and innovators is the presence or absence of a business model. As soon as you have a business model, you have stakeholders.

The relationship between innovators and stakeholders goes beyond mere transactions. It demands mutual respect and value exchange. We need to recognize the opportunity cost inherent in everyone's time and effort. Successful collaboration thrives on mutuality, fostering discussion and collaborative problem-solving among citizens. Without such cooperation, innovation is stymied and humanity's ability to effectively adapt and solve problems is hampered.

It may be tempting to think of these as simply transactional relationships that can be paid for with money. This is not the case, as effective collaboration depends on the dynamics of relationships. Good stakeholders have choices, and only innovators who can foster positive relationships, show respect, and prioritize the collective good will be able to demonstrate loyalty and attract high-quality stakeholders. Conversely, individuals who prioritize self-interest or adopt anti-cooperative attitudes hinder the potential for innovation.

The best collaborations occur when both parties work together with mutual respect. When this exists, the contract becomes less unilateral and more mutual. Stylized non-disclosure agreements are usually one-sided and discourage quality stakeholder cooperation.

Innovation is humanity's superpower. It has allowed humanity to adapt to ever-changing circumstances. When innovators are robbed of their ability to innovate, they are also robbed of their ability to solve problems. An anti-cooperative position is an anti-innovation position.

In this context, it is important to understand the role of innovators, who typically emerge from a population of creative outliers. Their tendency to challenge the status quo and take unconventional paths requires a nuanced understanding of their relationship to innovation.

It is very difficult to cooperate with others if you do not get along with them. You may be unable to innovate because you may be able to dominate but not cooperate. In the tech industry, I've experienced many domineering figures, and they have a way of being very attractive when they want to be, especially when they want and need something from their stakeholders. I knew. Naturally, their charm often evaporated after they got what they wanted.

People who generally get along very well with others are fun to work with. They respected those around them and commanded stakeholders with the utmost loyalty and highest quality. Sustainable operations require that everyone benefits from interaction. Don't just ask what's included for me. Ask us what's included for us.

Creators often create and live in their own worlds. They may feel more comfortable not interacting with other people. In Silicon Valley startups, this problem is most often handled by at least a two-person team consisting of a technical person and a business person. Business people are generally the point of contact with the world, as engineers are often not suited for this role. In a company, this may extend to the presence of his CEO (the one facing the outside) and the president (the one facing the inside). Managing investors is different from managing engineers. CEOs talk to Wall Street, presidents talk to their staff.

Innovation doesn't just mean having an idea, being creative, or having unique insight. It's about making something happen in the world. Innovators have different priorities that are not well understood by permitters and decision makers. Innovators are less interested in maintaining the status quo and more concerned with the people they have to allow to innovate.

Because it is impossible to invent on your own without the benefit of strong stakeholders, it is important for innovators to learn how to build mutually productive innovation relationships with stakeholders.

In essence, innovation is more than just an idea. Achieving change requires action and collaboration. By prioritizing mutually productive relationships with stakeholders, innovators can navigate the complexities of innovation and drive meaningful progress in an ever-changing world.

