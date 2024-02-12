Is generative AI overshadowing the tried-and-true mainstays of modern technology?





Generative AI is emerging as the next wave of innovation as the technology landscape continues to evolve and is attracting the attention of researchers and investors alike. However, the increased focus on generative AI has inadvertently overshadowed some other technologies, slowing investment and shifting focus away from other technologies. While these technologies remain important to a variety of sectors, they are receiving less attention and investment in favor of the advances and possibilities offered by generative AI.

This article describes five technologies affected by the remarkable rise of generative AI.

1. Traditional machine learning and deep learning

Machine learning and deep learning are the foundations of artificial intelligence and are driving advances in many fields. However, the advent of generative AI with the ability to create content and generate new data instances has sidelined traditional ML models focused on predictive analytics and pattern recognition. Generative AI is built on machine learning principles, but its flashy features and wide range of applications are attracting significant funding, leaving traditional ML models struggling for attention and resources.

Despite its innovative capabilities and potential, generative AI cannot completely replace traditional machine learning (ML) and deep learning-based models for several reasons. First, generative AI, especially models that generate new content and data, relies heavily on fundamental principles and techniques developed through traditional ML and deep learning. These underlying models are important for tasks such as pattern recognition, predictive analytics, and classification, and serve purposes for which generative AI was not primarily designed. Additionally, generative AI models, especially more advanced models, require large amounts of computational resources, such as processing power and memory, which can be prohibitive for many organizations.

When these models are deployed at scale or in real-time applications, they become highly dependent on computing resources and can incur significant computational and energy costs. Furthermore, training generative AI models requires vast datasets, which can introduce challenges around data privacy, availability, and bias. In contrast, some traditional ML and deep learning models are more efficient in terms of resource utilization and can be trained on smaller and more specific datasets. Generative AI therefore opens new avenues for innovation and applications, but complements rather than replaces a wide range of existing ML and deep learning models, each of which plays a distinct role within the technology ecosystem. .

2. Edge computing and edge AI

Edge computing is changing its focus to bring computation and data storage closer to where it's needed to improve response times and save bandwidth.

The focus on cloud-based generative AI models, which require large amounts of computing power and are often centralized in data centers, is diverting attention and investment from edge computing efforts. This change could slow the development of edge technologies essential for real-time applications in IoT, self-driving cars, and smart cities.

Edge computing faces significant challenges in fully adopting generative AI due to its inherent resource constraints. Generative AI models, especially those that are more advanced and capable, often require large amounts of computational power, memory, and energy resources that exceed the capacity of current edge devices. These devices are typically designed with low power and limited processing power to ensure efficiency and practicality in remote and distributed environments. As a result, edge computing continues to rely on traditional ML models to bring intelligence to the edge. Traditional ML models are typically lightweight, require less computational power, and can be optimized to run efficiently with the limited resources available at the edge. You can perform a wide range of tasks, from predictive maintenance and anomaly detection to image recognition, without the need for constant connectivity to centralized cloud resources. Traditional ML has therefore become an essential tool to enable smart, autonomous decision-making in edge computing scenarios where real-time processing and low latency are critical.

Generative AI's reliance on powerful GPUs for processing reflects significant challenges for edge computing. This is because most edge devices lack the necessary computational power and are not yet ready to fully support the demands of this evolving technology.

As edge computing evolves, there may be advances that allow more sophisticated AI models to operate at the edge, but for now traditional ML remains the intelligence backbone of edge computing architectures.

3. Natural language processing (non-generative focus)

The field of NLP has been polarized by the rise of generative AI. Generative models are part of NLP, but currently receive a disproportionate amount of research and funding. This imbalance sacrifices non-generative NLP tasks such as sentiment analysis, classification, and entity recognition. These essential aspects of NLP, which are essential to understanding human language, have been left in the shadows, potentially slowing their progress and application.

Running task-specific natural language processing (NLP) models, rather than relying on large-scale underlying models for language-related tasks, offers significant economic and efficiency benefits. Task-specific models are typically smaller, more focused, and fine-tuned with higher accuracy and less computational overhead to address specific language tasks such as sentiment analysis, named entity recognition, and language translation. can. This specialization allows for faster processing time, lower memory requirements, and lower energy consumption, making it more suitable for applications with limited resources or those that require real-time response.

On the other hand, despite their versatility and extensive functionality, basic models require significant computational power to train and run, leading to increased cost and energy usage. Furthermore, a one-size-fits-all approach of underlying models may not be necessary for many applications where bespoke task-specific models can achieve better performance on some resources. By choosing to deploy task-specific NLP models, organizations can create more efficient and cost-effective solutions tailored to their unique needs without the overhead associated with large-scale general-purpose AI models. It can be achieved. This approach not only saves resources, but also enables more scalable and sustainable AI implementations across a wide range of language tasks.

4. Computer vision

Computer vision technology is critical to enabling machines to interpret and understand the visual world, but it faces competition from generative AI models that can generate realistic images and videos. These generative models, which can create visual content from textual descriptions, overshadow advances in computer vision aimed at understanding and analyzing existing images and videos. The fast pace of content creation has sidelined the critical need for content interpretation technology.

Foundational models based on vision and multimodal generative AI offer a wide range of capabilities across a wide range of applications, but can be overkill for certain computer vision-based tasks. These large-scale models are designed to process diverse inputs, generate or interpret complex multimodal data, and often require significant computational effort and resources.

For applications that require intensive visual processing tasks, such as facial recognition, custom-trained convolutional neural networks offer a more streamlined and efficient solution. CNNs can be fine-tuned to the complexity of facial features, allowing them to run with high accuracy and speed while consuming significantly fewer computational resources compared to their generative counterparts. This optimization is critical in real-world scenarios where fast and reliable facial recognition is required, such as security systems and identity verification processes.

By leveraging task-specific models such as CNNs, developers can achieve superior performance on targeted computer vision tasks without incurring unnecessary overhead from underlying models. This approach not only ensures resource efficiency, but also maintains a focus on accuracy and reliability that is essential for applications such as facial recognition, where the stakes are high and the margin for error is minimal.

5. Data warehousing and ETL technology

Data warehousing and extract, transform, and load (ETL) technologies, essential for organizing, storing, and analyzing data, are facing new challenges. The ability of generative AI to synthesize and analyze data appears to be reducing the importance of these traditional data processing tools. As more companies invest in AI that can automatically generate insights from raw data, the role of manual data preparation and analysis will decrease, potentially impacting investments in these underlying technologies.

Even as vector databases and search-enhanced generative models become mainstream and offer innovative ways to handle and process data, traditional ETL processes remain important in the data management ecosystem. Traditional ETL is the basis for preparing and building data from disparate sources into a consistent, standardized format that can be accessed and used by a variety of applications. This structured data is critical to maintaining the accuracy and reliability of the information in your vector database. Vector databases are great at handling similarity searches and complex queries by converting data into a vector space.

Similarly, RAG models rely on well-organized, high-quality data to leverage vast databases to enhance content generation by retrieving relevant information and increasing the relevance and accuracy of output. . Traditional ETL processes complement the capabilities of vector databases and RAG models by ensuring that data is accurately extracted, cleaned, and loaded into the database with high-quality data that improves performance and utility. provides a solid foundation for This symbiotic relationship highlights the continued value of traditional ETL in the era of AI-driven data management and ensures that advances in data processing technology are based on reliable and well-structured data sources. I guarantee it.

summary

Indeed, the rise of generative AI is changing the focus of technology and overshadowing some of the core technologies that have contributed to digital progress.

However, it is important to recognize the unique value and irreplaceable role of these underlying technologies. They serve specific purposes that cannot be fully replicated by generative AI, especially in scenarios that require efficiency, accuracy, and resource sensitivity.

Investing in and advancing a wide range of technologies will ensure a more resilient, balanced and versatile digital future.

