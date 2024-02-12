Google launches AI Opportunity Initiative for Europe





When I finished my formal education, the World Wide Web had not yet been built. But for the past 20 years, my working life has depended on the revolution it started.

Technology may now be at an even greater inflection point. AI has great potential to improve people's lives and solve some of society's biggest challenges. For example, AlphaFold has helped more than 1.7 million researchers understand diseases and discover new biorenewable materials, while Project Relate has helped people with non-standard languages ​​communicate more clearly. We support you to do so.

We pursued AI boldly and responsibly to ensure everyone benefits. Innovation has always been a team sport, and AI is no exception. We were committed to playing our part, working with EU governments, civil society, academics and businesses to find the right path to landing this technology safely for everyone.

Launch of AI Opportunity Initiative

For AI to benefit everyone, it must be built and accessible to everyone. That's why today we're launching the AI ​​Opportunities Initiative for Europe to provide training and skills to help people and countries successfully seize AI opportunities.

Europe can use AI to lead the way in building a strong and fair economy with more productive industries, more meaningful work, and many new types of jobs. We want to play our part in strengthening Europe's workforce, supporting people through change and ensuring everyone wins.

In 2015, we launched Grow with Google, which provides free training to address the EU's digital skills gap. We were surprised by the demand. Since then, we have trained more than 12 million people in digital skills across Europe, working with governments, small business organizations, trade unions, NGOs and local communities. Many of those trained use what they learn to grow their careers, start new businesses, or take on new jobs.

The new AI Opportunities Initiative for Europe builds on that experience. We work with governments and local communities to provide a range of basic and advanced AI training to support vulnerable communities, start-ups and everyone.

This includes:

AI training and skills for vulnerable communities

As part of the AI ​​Opportunities for Europe initiative, we are today announcing €25 million in funding from Google.org to support AI training and training for people across Europe, with a particular focus on vulnerable and underserved communities. Supported skills. Let's start by dedicating €10 million of this to equipping our employees with the skills they need to ensure they don't get left behind.

Our AI Opportunity Fund: Europe, in partnership with the Center for Public Impact, is accepting applications from social enterprises and non-profit organizations to help us reach the people most likely to benefit from this training. I'm looking for. Selected organizations will receive tailored and facilitated training in basic AI in local languages ​​delivered directly to workers in their communities, as well as critical wrap-around supports such as childcare and salary compensation to remove barriers to learning. receive cash assistance.

Adrian Brown, executive director of the Center for Public Impact, said: AI has great potential to change the world for the better. However, research shows that the benefits of AI could exacerbate existing inequalities, particularly in terms of economic security and employment. This new program will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence in AI, ensuring no one is left behind.

Startup support

Our AI Opportunity Initiative also includes a new series of Google for Startups Growth Academies across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The equity-free program aims to support startups that use AI to solve society's biggest challenges, such as health, education, and cybersecurity. We help startups grow users, scale, and go global with our products, best practices, and expert connections. We are currently accepting applications for Growth Academy: AI for Health.

New training for everyone

As the final step of the AI ​​Opportunity Initiative, we expanded our AI Fundamentals course to 18 languages. This course is free and available to everyone and offers a series of modules on introductory AI skills to help people and businesses gain practical skills and knowledge.

Additionally, we plan to add more resources to the existing Google Career Certificates program. The program is 3 to 6 months in duration and results in a professional certificate. This allows learners to discover how subject matter experts are leveraging her AI and gain practical experience in applying. Scenarios for applying AI to the workplace.

AI has the potential to build better, fairer, and healthier societies and support competitiveness and inclusive growth. It's up to all of us to make that happen. It means working boldly, responsibly, and collaboratively.

