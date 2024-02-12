WC Tech Fund calls for innovative business proposals





DEDAT aims to identify the Western Cape as Africa's hub for technology, finance, innovation and design.

The Western Cape Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) has opened applications for the Business Technology and Innovation Support Fund, which helps businesses improve productivity and profitability.

The DEDAT Business Technology and Innovation Fund program addresses the challenge of low productivity for businesses in the Western Cape and aims to help businesses improve their competitiveness to match or exceed international standards through the adoption of technology. The purpose is

This forms part of the Western Cape Government's Job Growth Strategy, which targets economic growth in the Western Cape of between 4% and 6% by 2035.

DEDAT believes that the Western Cape’s competitiveness in the future digitally transformed world will depend on the technology and innovation sector being able to contribute more significantly to the digital transformation of businesses. From start-ups and scale-ups to enterprises, we aim to create jobs and economic value through the establishment and development of digital businesses.

Business productivity and competitiveness of businesses within South Africa and the Western Cape are low and continue to decline compared to their global peers, the statement said.

South African businesses are not keeping up with or exceeding comparable international market standards, constraining economic growth within the state.

The DEDAT Productivity Business Technology and Innovation Program will establish the state as Africa's hub for technology, finance, innovation and design through strong business, government and community innovation supported by academia. We are aiming for

DEDAT says there is a need to reverse this trend of poor performance and improve the competitiveness of companies in the region at or above international standards. This requires the right business support, and one of the focus areas is the promotion and adoption of technology and a strong culture of innovation, the company said.

The department supports two categories of businesses: sole traders and intermediaries that offer business support programs.

The application deadline is March 15th. Please see the website for application requirements.

