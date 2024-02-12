The next generation of technology-savvy maritime talent





The pace of maritime digitization can be worrying for those at the forefront of the industry, with spending on digital tools in the sector estimated to more than double to more than $300 billion by 2030 . 1

Changes in technology are often accompanied by changes in culture, as new ways of working create new organizational structures and values. As technology companies have become more prominent in the global business environment, it has become common for companies in all industries to speak in a language previously heard only in technology startups. We value agility and innovation by moving fast and disrupting things. It may be obvious to a friend of mine who operates an LNG tanker why that belief is not the key to career advancement, but even in an industry as necessarily cautious and asset-heavy as shipping, there are valuable lessons that can be learned from the technology industry. Perhaps in this age of cultural exchange between these industries, you might be surprised to find that the technology industry has a thing or two to learn from shipping.

Talent acquisition and human resource development

One area where the shipping industry can learn from the world of technology revolves around talent acquisition and development. Traditional career paths in the shipping industry are often linear and siled, beginning with an apprenticeship or a certain number of specific university programs, and then specializing in a specific function, such as chartering, within a single company. After that, you will be transferred to a competitor. Hefty headhunter fees. It is well known that recruiting seafarers is a challenge, but some companies I spoke to also said they were having difficulty finding new apprentices for land-based careers. In the case, the ratio of applicants to vacancies decreased from 12:1 to 2:1. It's clear that we need to appeal more aggressively to new generations, but we also need to look for ways to expand our talent pool through other channels. One notable aspect of the tech startup ecosystem is that programs like Coding Bootcamp and his UX Design Crash Course allow mid-career professionals from a variety of backgrounds to jump-start their path into the tech industry. There are many options for entering the industry laterally. These programs are often sponsored by major technology companies, recognizing that talented mid-career professionals can probably learn the ropes of a new career faster than industry insiders imagine; The fresh perspectives they bring are valued precisely because of the resulting diversity. A perspective that encourages innovative thinking, critical to adapting to changing market dynamics. Could shipping companies experiment with something similar?

Collaboration across departments

Technology companies are known for increased cross-functional collaboration between departments, such as marketing and human resources teams. The skill set of a technology company's HR/talent team may be more similar to sales and marketing than a traditional human resources function. This can inform everything from more exciting language in job descriptions to cutting-edge approaches to social media and other channels used to attract talent. It was the appearance of Ivan Guzman, a Filipino seafarer with 2.2 million followers on her TikTok, that caused a sensation at his 2023 Crew His Connect held in Manila. Maritime payments innovator Cadmos sought to collaborate with him and interviewed him on Crew Connect, as they seek to tap into a seafarer-based customer base for their payment products. This is an example that can be followed when recruiting seafarers, apprentices, and even maritime-minded professionals from other companies. Industry, that was the goal.

Not every shipping company needs to open a TikTok account, but you should find out where your talent is and meet them there. A good starting point is to invite new team members into a conversation to research the facts about exactly that.

Promoting bottom-up ideation and innovation is a hallmark of technology companies. Google's legendary 20% time slot allowed employees his 20% of their time and provided them with a budget to come up with their own innovative projects without top-down direction. became the internal catalyst that led to the development of Gmail. Of course, such policies are easier to implement in the technology sector due to lower costs and faster product development, but lower risk areas could allow shipping companies to experiment with bottom-up innovation. Why not start by giving your team time to brainstorm this very question: Can we be more innovative? Moreover, a serious commitment to experimentation like this will encourage future talent to innovate. It will be a concrete story to tell about culture, and a heartfelt and authentic alternative to the thin adjective soup that employer (re)branding can be.

Strategic resilience, long-termism and reliability: the shipping industry's greatest assets

The shipping industry can certainly learn from technology when it comes to talent acquisition and development, allowing more diverse perspectives and internal initiatives to build capabilities for innovation and new competitiveness. You might notice. However, delivery companies should not rush to copy the technology in every way. The rusting hulks of tech startups that have drifted away from strong fundamentals and unit economics and are crumbling on the rocks of “excessive growth driven by venture capital infusions to scale” should serve as a warning. is.

Rather than making a big bet that this is the only way out, burnt-out founders observed the strategic resilience and long-termism that characterize the shipping industry, and chose to continually plan and navigate its cyclical ups and downs. You may wish you had spent more time with it. Up. Or maybe you wish you had some advice from industry veterans who have honed their expertise in this field for decades, telling you about the challenges and timelines of implementing complex changes.

We should not sniff at traditions that have developed through years of experience and careful evolution.People looking to move from the technology world to the shipping industry will be in for a shock.

By a sense of esoteric tradition. In a world where uniqueness is increasingly prized and rare, with algorithms and AI flattening singularity, there will be demand for employers who can offer uniqueness and authenticity in a world crowded with similar companies. It will increase. The characteristics of the shipping industry may seem old-fashioned (Eisbeinesen anyone?), but they provide an authentic experience. It is often said that shipping is a human job, but in the age of AI, it will take on new value and meaning. These traditions and focus on people, combined with a willingness to try new things and innovate, create a truly compelling employer brand and unique organizational identity as we aim to develop the next generation of technology-savvy maritime talent. could be an element of

1 Gardner, N., Chubb, N., Kenny, M., "A changed world: The state of digital transformation in the maritime industry post-COVID-19", Thetius, 2021

