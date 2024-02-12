LogRhythm expands partnership with e-finance to accelerate cybersecurity innovation in Egypt





e-finance adds LogRhythm to its integrated cloud computing platform to enable safe and secure digital growth in line with Egypt Vision 2030. It is equipped with the latest secure computing technology and multiple digital services, including the latest software, cloud platforms, cybersecurity applications, and artificial intelligence. intelligence (AI), big data processing, etc.

Cairo, Egypt, February 12, 2024: LogRhythm, a company that helps security teams thwart breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trusted insights, is using e-finance to deliver secure digital services. We have expanded our partnership with e-finance, a subsidiary of Investment Group. Transformation of Egypt. Strategic expansion of partnership integrates LogRhythm into e-finances cloud computing platform. E-finance customers across critical industries such as fintech, government, and healthcare rely on LogRhythm SIEM to discover threats, mitigate attacks, and grow their businesses with confidence.

By integrating LogRhythm into its platform, e-finance will be able to strengthen its support for the Vision 2030 initiative to achieve Egypt's digital transformation and improve operational efficiency in the country. Organizations across the public and private sectors benefit from LogRhythms' intuitive, high-performance analytics, automated threat detection, and seamless incident response.

As Egypt Vision 2030 moves the country towards accelerated digital transformation, the need for scalable cybersecurity defenses is greater than ever. “As organizations focus on strengthening their cybersecurity foundations and increasing the resiliency of the nation's critical infrastructure, we are expanding our partnership with eFinance,” said Essam Ahmed, Regional Sales Director, LogRhythm. I'm excited to be able to do it.” His integration of LogRhythms into the e-Finances cloud computing platform is an important step forward for our partnership, and we are proud to be part of this strong collaborative ecosystem. We are working together to achieve a secure digital future in Egypt.

The cloud computing platform that integrates electronic finance is the first of its kind in Egypt and offers 200 diverse services. It is equipped with the latest secure computing technology and multiple digital services, including the latest software, cloud platforms, cybersecurity applications, artificial intelligence (AI), big data processing, and more.

Egypt is currently experiencing exciting digital growth due to factors such as national digitization projects, infrastructure modernization, and data center investments. We have an unwavering commitment to continuous development and our strategic partnership with LogRhythm strengthens our position as the leading provider of sovereign cloud services in Egypt. said Atef Mohammed, his Director of Cloud. By integrating LogRhythm, we strengthen our cloud computing platform offering as Egypt's IT market continues to embrace digital models. This is further supported by the e-finance certification from the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, allowing us to innovate locally.

In 2023, LogRhythm partnered with e-finance to reduce threats to Egypt's digital payments security ecosystem using LogRhythm SIEM. The recent expansion of this partnership means that both eFinance and its customers will benefit from LogRhythms' scalable, accessible and easy-to-integrate cybersecurity solutions.

