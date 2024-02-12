Business economists say recession risks are fading, but political tensions pose a threat to the economy





WASHINGTON (AP) – Just a quarter of business economists and analysts expect the United States to fall into recession this year. And any economic downturn is likely to be caused by external shocks, such as a conflict involving China, rather than domestic economic factors such as rising interest rates.

But respondents to a National Association for Business Economics survey released Monday still expect year-over-year inflation to be 2.5% above the Federal Reserve's 2% target by 2024.

A year ago, most forecasters expected the U.S. economy, the world's largest, to slip into recession as the Federal Reserve raised interest rates to combat an inflation explosion that began in 2021. The Fed raised the base interest rate 11 times between March 2022 and July 2023. It reached its highest level in more than 20 years.

The inflation rate fell from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.4% in December. But the economy continued to grow unexpectedly, and employers continued to hire and resist layoffs despite rising borrowing costs.

The combination of sluggish inflation and resilient growth has raised hopes, reflected in the NABE survey, that the Fed can achieve a so-called soft landing, or beat inflation without the pain of a recession.

Sam Cater, chief economist at mortgage giant Freddie Mac and chair of the association's Economic Policy Research Committee, said panelists were more optimistic about the outlook for the domestic economy.

The Federal Reserve has halted rate hikes and signaled it expects to cut rates three times this year.

However, a growing share of economic forecasters are concerned that the Fed is keeping interest rates unnecessarily high, with 21% in the NABE survey saying the Fed's policy is too restrictive and 8% saying the Fed is keeping interest rates unnecessarily high. That's up from 14% who expressed that view in March. Still, 70% say the Fed's judgment is mostly correct.

Respondents are concerned about the possibility of conflict, if not outright war, between China and Taiwan. 63% believe such an outcome is at least moderately likely to occur. Similarly, 97% see at least a moderate chance that a conflict in the Middle East will push oil prices above $90 per barrel (currently about $77) and disrupt global shipping.

Additionally, 85% are concerned about political instability in the United States around the November 5 presidential election.

Respondents are also increasingly concerned about the finances of the U.S. government, with 57% saying they need to be more disciplined with budget policies, which create a large gap between what the government spends and what it collects in taxes. This is an increase from 54% in August.

They argue that the most important goals of government budget policy should be promoting growth in the medium to long term (cited by 45% of respondents) and reducing the federal deficit and debt (42%). . A distant third is his goal of reducing income inequality, cited by 7%.

