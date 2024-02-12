



FILE – President Joe Biden sits in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday, February 9, 2024 in Washington. Mr. Biden's team found an unlikely opportunity to launch an attack, perhaps due to anxiety, following the release of the special counsel's report exonerating Mr. Biden of criminal charges on Thursday, February 8. I hope that we were able to unite the Democratic Party of Japan. As a private citizen, the President knowingly retained and shared highly classified information. Lawyers have repeatedly made negative references to the 81-year-old president's age and memory, reflecting broader concerns raised by voters of both parties. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Image: ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Joe Biden's 2024 campaign is now running on TikTok, despite raising national security concerns about the platform and banning it from federal devices. It is being said.

Mr. Biden has no plans to personally join the platform, aides and other administration officials said. The account will be fully run by the campaign team to reach an increasingly fragmented American electorate, especially as younger voters move away from traditional platforms. The first post featured the president being quizzed about the Super Bowl and included references to the latest political conspiracy theory centered around music superstar Taylor Swift.

The FBI and Federal Communications Commission have both warned that TikTok owner ByteDance may share user data, including browsing history, location information and biometric identifiers, with China's authoritarian government. In 2022, Biden banned approximately 4 million federal employees from using TikTok on agency-owned devices, with limited exceptions for law enforcement, national security, and national security research purposes. The secretive and powerful Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has been reviewing the app for years.

Campaign officials said they have taken advanced security measures and built in security protocols to ensure safety, but did not provide details on the measures or whether they protect election data or voters. No information was provided as to what the purpose was.

A law enacted in China in 2017 requires companies to provide personal data related to national security to the government. There is no evidence that TikTok has handed over such data, but the vast amount of user data it collects, like other social media companies, has sparked concerns.

The Biden campaign said the BidenHQ account will regularly post content on the platform.

The Biden campaign maintains a presence on Metas Threads, Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Truth Social, a platform backed by Republican front-runner Donald Trump.

The president's campaign has prioritized social media activity and smaller events featuring the president to reach targeted voters who may not be tuning in to traditional media. The campaign and White House are also ramping up outreach to social media influencers they believe can amplify the president's message.

