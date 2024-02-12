Vision Pro review: Apple's work in progress introduced me to spatial computing





SAN FRANCISCO I fell asleep while watching a movie on the Vision Pro, the $3,499 face computer that Apple released earlier this month.

I listened to air traffic control, watched a virtual plane land in Atlanta, and compiled a spreadsheet of addresses for wedding invitations. I watched the roast through my headset camera and ate it without stinging.

Let me tell you, life inside this headset is both fascinating and troublesome.

When you get into the swing of things, Vision Pro can be a thrill. But when things don't work as expected, as they often did in my case, you may wonder why you didn't use a gadget you already had.

To see what spatial computing really does for me, I wore the Vision Pro every day for two weeks. Here's what you need to know:

What's it like to wear a headset for hours?

Comfort: My neck didn't need any rest after wearing the 1.3-pound Vision Pro for 4-5 hours, but I did have to adjust the fit frequently. (And yes, it always feels better to take it off.) I never felt nauseous. My colleague, who is prone to motion sickness, found the experience surprisingly bearable, but still started feeling anxious after 45 minutes.

Navigation: When you open an app, it pops up everywhere in the world around you, even if you leave. Bring the app close to you and interact with it just like you would on your iPad.

However, you also need to get used to navigating by eye. If the app isn't right next to you, you can look directly at the app and select something by touching your thumb and index finger. I've seen complete beginners pick it up quickly, but there's still a learning curve.

Being surrounded by app windows can be helpful, but some people may find it overwhelming. (Video: Chris Velazco/Washington Post)

I often looked at something I wanted to select and pinched my finger and nothing happened. Elements in an app or web page were too close together and you clicked on the wrong thing. I've even flicked an app's window somewhere else entirely because I didn't realize my finger was touching it before I moved it.

Spatial computing: If there's one thing Vision Pro is all about, it's to put the content and apps you want where you want them. You can even run 9 or 10 apps before the headset starts having issues. I've spent several days trying out apps in different places to find one that I find useful. Surprisingly, these floating apps were most helpful when dealing with daily drudgery.

I often wash dishes by hand, but it's very tedious. But if you have a YouTube video floating above your sink and can interact with it without getting your phone wet or touching your earbuds, it's not so much of a problem.

Vision Pro's live video feed of the world around you is fast enough for cooking. (Video: Chris Velazco/Washington Post)

I also forget my clothes in the dryer. Now you can hang a virtual timer in your hallway as a visual reminder when you're doing a big load of laundry.

And for a short afternoon workout, I set Slack and email aside while (slowly) riding my stationary bike. By turning a small dial (the digital crown), I could replace my apartment with a rocky Hawaiian landscape filled with the sound of a lonely wind. I didn't even have to reach for another device when someone needed me. I pinched the app window shut and went to work.

Are you stupid? Probably, but now that I've tried these things I really want to continue with them.

In theory, the Vision Pro could be used as a portable private office by simply attaching a strap and organizing your work apps.

I've tried this for several hours every day and it's definitely doable. Using the built-in virtual keyboard is cumbersome, so pairing a Bluetooth keyboard and one of Apple's trackpads to the headset is convenient.

However, I had to rely on the headset's virtual desktop mode to get the job done quickly. It connects to a nearby Mac and turns its screen into a virtual window that you can resize and paste anywhere you like. When it comes to editing photos and formatting all the addresses on your wedding invitations, a big screen version of your computer surrounded by a vast virtual environment is no match.

On February 2nd, Apple's $3,499 Vision Pro headset went on sale. Helpdesk reporter Chris Velazco gave this product a try to see if it was worth the hype and money. (Video: Monica Rodman/Washington Post)

However, this also has its quirks. If you have an Apple laptop, just look at it and see what's on your computer.[接続]A button will appear. However, if you're using something like a Mac Mini or his closed MacBook connected to a monitor, the Vision Pro may have a hard time finding it. (It took him three tries to get the virtual desktop working when he sat down to write this article.)

The headset's crystal-clear screen is also great for simply viewing things. I missed Oppenheimer on Imax earlier this year, but seeing it on a virtual screen as big as my living room wasn't a bad option. And the sound coming from the chunky speakers was so good I almost forgot my earphones.

You can also leave the Vision Pro's battery pack connected during long movie shoots. I was typically able to use it for 2-3 hours on a single charge.

These are probably the best things about the Vision Pro right now. The Vision Pros App Store could soon change that. For now, it's a combination of the practical (like Microsoft's Office apps), the gimmicky (like Day spinning a VR turntable), and the weird but authentic (like Xaia, an immersive AI therapy tool) It's a funky thing.

Wearing Vision Pro treats people a little differently.

Indeed, you can see pretty much normally through the headset's camera. I say almost because you can see that the video feed gets a little blurry when you move your head. (Also be careful when approaching them, as headsets interfere with peripheral vision.)

But assuming you're looking straight at someone, they might be staring back at a hazy digital eye on the headset's outer screen. Those eyes are powered by Vision Pro's still-in-beta Persona, a virtual stand for FaceTime video calls and Zoom meetings.

My traveling fiance happily cut our evening FaceTime calls short after seeing it.

I was almost ready to write out my persona until a friend with a Vision Pro FaceTime caught up with me. The first 30 minutes I saw his fake face made me feel uneasy. But as the conversation dragged on for an hour, and then another hour, the strangeness wore off and I felt like I was just looking at a friend rather than a strange facsimile. And he felt the same way.

You can and probably will get used to these things. The real question is how fast and who will avoid you until you get used to it.

Unfortunately, Vision Pro also has sharing issues.

Guest user mode lets you see what's going on with your friends, but two out of three people who tried it had trouble completing the setup process. (One guy put the headset on 4 times before realizing it wasn't seeing me.)

It also doesn't support multiple users, which means you can't use it collaboratively at home like you can with a Mac or iPad.

Thankfully, there's at least one way Vision Pro can help you feel more connected to others. It can be used to display immersive videos shot with the iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, or another Vision Pro. (Don't worry, you can watch it as a regular 2D video on your iPhone.) It doesn't always feel real, but when the scene is captured properly, people who aren't actually there I felt more present in the moment and felt a little less alone.

You probably know you don't need this right now. It's bulky, expensive, and very much a first-generation product. However, it is also a glimpse into a new way of living with technology. I think a lot of people will find it helpful if they can get over the inherent weirdness.

Try it out by scheduling a demo at the Apple Store. It's better to lose 25 minutes than thousands of dollars.

After the last two weeks, I'm confident in Vision Pro's capabilities. You want to keep your app windows in the right place, shut out the outside world from time to time when you need some alone time, and come back as soon as you're ready. I don't want to wear a heavy headset on my face to do these things. I also don't want to spend at least $3,499 for it.

