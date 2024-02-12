Google “Rioting is a rule against smurfing''! – General discussion





It's insane how backwards Blizzard is on this issue. Blizzards Overwatch's policies don't even have rules against smurfing. Meanwhile, companies like Riot, Valve, and Epic not only set rules and take enforcement actions, they also take all kinds of smurfing detection measures. Smurfing is subject to reporting. Players are held responsible for this.

Now that we are in the age of machine learning, AI, and big data, Blizzard has some of the most powerful causes of poor player experience, toxicity, bullying, and the delegitimization of competitive game play. There is not one system to counter what can be said.

I can't believe how they turn a blind eye to this pervasive problem plaguing their player base. Outdated game management at best. what is happening? ? ?

28 likes

PM-1186 February 12, 2024, 1:44 am 2

How can you prove if someone is smurfing or just having a good game?

There is nothing inherently wrong with smurfing.

They are not cheating or anything. They have the same tools as any other player in the game, they just play better.

Five other players have a chance to play better and defeat the Smurfs.

9 likes

I've had this conversation 1000 times. None of your reasoning makes any sense.

But we've been having this tired old discussion in this thread all day today and yesterday. If you want your question answered, I answered the same comment/question throughout this thread today.

Overwatch is a joke. I just replayed the comp for the first time in 3 seasons and what a joke. It is nothing but a cheater. Does anyone at Blizzard give any thought to the issue of rampant cheating? Smurfing is cheating. 30-40% of IT is Smurfs, so what's the problem? Forget about ranks, why play a mode where winning or losing matters when almost half of the players cheat? And Blizzard won't do anything about it.It's pathetic to run a game like this, and for everyone.

But the current thread about Riot vs. Blizzard is a whole new subject in itself. It's simply because Blizzard is so behind the curve on this issue.

OW2 has anti-smurfing built in, and it's terrible. It literally just boosts new players, so there are a lot of people who are new to the game. If you get a 3-2 on a placement and place a diamond, they're like, “Oh, you're so good!'' I'll never touch a rank again, so when I actually play like a silver player, I keep my diamond rank. All you have to do is play the bare minimum.

One of these players joined my game earlier today. They had 7 wins and 19 losses. Looking at their profile, sure enough, they started playing ranked last season, played two games and then quit. And they played 10 games this season and were Diamond 3 and played like Silver.

6 likes

afternoon:

There is nothing inherently wrong with smurfing.

Hmm, there definitely is.

Smurfing is someone who deliberately throws games in order to stay in a lower rank in ez games. They ruin the experience for everyone involved.

What many people confuse with smurfing is people creating alternate accounts to play certain heroes or roles they don't normally play.

19 likes

Blizzard actively encourages Smurf accounts. It inflates their overall account numbers to make them look better to shareholders or perhaps some nonsense like that.

afternoon:

There is nothing inherently wrong with smurfing.

they're not cheating or anything

MMR destruction. Game interrupted. Matchmaking is less stable.

8 Likes!

Post Rock Owl:

OW2 has anti-smurfing built in, and it's terrible. It literally just boosts new players, so there are a lot of people new to the game. When you get a 3-2 on a placement and place a diamond, they're like, “Oh, you're so good at it!” I'll never touch a rank again, so when I actually play like a silver player, I keep my diamond rank. All you have to do is play the bare minimum.

Indeed, it seems like it's some kind of Band-Aid attempt that they seem to have put in place at some point in the last year or so. But that's a far cry from the kind of measures Riot, Valve, and Epic are implementing.

Blizzard has access to all kinds of big data, AI, machine learning, and other strategies that can be used to implement the system. But instead, as you said, you're making the problem even worse by speeding up the calibration, hoping everything will work out. It's really crazy and old-fashioned.

1 like

Spoony Love:

We use machine learning, AI,

This is scarier than smurfing. Skynet is becoming more and more real every day.

2 likes

People are finding ways to get around the wardens being part of the problem, but I don't think there's anything anti-Smurf about it

Spoony Love:

There are no rules against smurfing.

No, but the benefit of a broken reporting system is that you can usually report smurfs and it might work in the future

Low-rank players with high skill will get out of low-rank very quickly. It's incredibly difficult to maintain a high-skill gameplay advantage in lower-ranked matches without exploiting skill inequality to undermine your position.

Additionally, smurfing does not violate the TOS.

2 likes

PM-1186 February 12, 2024, 2:43 AM 12 Ghostrick:

Smurfing is someone who deliberately throws games in order to stay in a lower rank in ez games. They ruin the experience for everyone involved.

Throwing to stay at a low rank is bad, but often people talk about high ranks on new accounts that are placed at average rank and have not yet been ranked (or not ranked by GM) Masu.

I don't think that's necessarily wrong

If a top ranked player ends up on the gold plat and is playing well, I don't think it matters if they aren't pitching.

2 likes

Tolland:

Additionally, smurfing does not violate the TOS.

That's exactly right, so why isn't the number of players for this game increasing? Who would play this game that turns a blind eye to smurfing when there are so many other games that actively punish it?

1 like

Spoony Love:

what is happening? ? ?

90% of content creators rely on unranked GMs for most of their views. that's why.

2 likes

Spoony Love:

riot

Lol, have you ever seen Valorant? All streamers are unranked (though I forget which one is the highest among Val). Riot doesn't do anything terrible to Smurfs.

1 like

Tolland:

Low-rank players with high skills will get out of low-rank very quickly. It's incredibly difficult to maintain a high-skill gameplay advantage in lower-ranked matches without exploiting skill inequality to undermine your position.

It's too hard, yes everyone has heard it before.

Tolland:

Additionally, smurfing does not violate the TOS.

But that's not against the rules, rules, what about the rules? Yes, that's the point of this post.

Kevin Athenain:

90% of content creators rely on unranked GMs for most of their views. that's why.

I agree, it's certainly not helpful at all.

Listed A fur:

Lol, have you ever seen Valorant? All streamers are unranked (though I forget which one is the highest among Val). Riot doesn't do anything terrible to Smurfs.

Riot does more than Blizzard. Blizzard does absolutely nothing.

But there are ways around it.

Yes, another old and tired excuse. Most problems in life can only be improved, but not 100% solved. Crimes are millions of completely random examples. It can never be eradicated, but that doesn't mean the systems in place can't help reduce it.

Chad Hart:

That's exactly right, so why isn't the number of players for this game increasing?

Honestly, that's not the reason, probably not even the main factor.

Chad Hart:

Who would play this game that turns a blind eye to smurfing when there are so many other games that actively punish it?

These are the same people who complain about smurfs and hackers in other games but keep playing them anyway.

You're too busy arguing about the color of the car to ignore the fact that it doesn't have wheels.

1 like

Scorpinok 300:

Skynet is becoming more and more real every day.

It's a good thing there aren't any AI researchers on the forums.

Tolland:

Honestly, that's not the reason, probably not even the main factor.

But most people I know who left the game cited that as a reason.

Yes, yes, it's not data. But it's interesting.

I think a surprising number of beginners start with Bronze, which has a smurfing problem that is completely out of control.

When you see people throwing, where do you think they're throwing?

Tolland:

Honestly, that's not the reason, probably not even the main factor.

you don't know this. You pretend to know, but you don't.

Tolland:

These are the same people who complain about smurfs and hackers in other games but keep playing them anyway.

You're trying to change the subject to talk about him as a person. No one falls for it.

Spoony Love:

you don't know this. You pretend to know, but you don't.

Given that Smurfs has never driven gamers away from other games, the numbers we see are overwhelmingly likely.

Think critically, not emotionally.

What turns people off from this game is the seemingly difficult skill floor and team focus (and the minimum life support is 3 years, but I think we can all agree on that). It's not a game where one player can excel over and over again.

Spoony Love:

You're trying to change the subject to talk about him as a person. No one falls for it.

They are factual house dogs.

CoD is full of hackers, smurfs, throwers, and literal landfill people, and is one of the most played games around the world. And this is just one example of hundreds of matches that take place despite the prevalence of generally bad manners.

Making up strawmen and life jacket copium necessary to stay afloat to distance yourself from the truth doesn't change the fact.

1 like

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://us.forums.blizzard.com/en/overwatch/t/google-riot-rules-against-smurfing-omg/878359 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos