Building trust through innovation: How IROs will leverage technology in 2024





Faced with the challenges of global macroeconomic conditions, a rapidly evolving business environment, and their stakeholders, public companies tend to innovate more quickly than private companies. This requires coordinating IR programs in an integrated, dynamic and intelligent manner through evolving technology.

To address these challenges, IR teams are introducing a variety of technological innovations to increase the effectiveness and transparency of communications with shareholders, potential investors, and the market at large. This ecosystem must focus not only on regulatory compliance, but also on digital transformation, a process that is already underway here in Brazil.

One of the innovations I have witnessed is the increasing sophistication of analytics, often through big data. This enables teams to process large amounts of operational, financial, and market information to identify valuable insights and market trends.

This extends to data captured from social media to help monitor stakeholder sensitivities, manage risk factors, and even manage potential corporate crises. Social networks and customized mobile apps are increasingly being used by IR teams as a means of disclosure, from quick market announcements to full earnings reports. Chatbots and virtual assistants are also becoming part of the toolkit for interacting with stakeholders.

Additionally, market reporting is becoming increasingly automated as the software enables timely generation and delivery of market reports to the market, saving time while ensuring accuracy.

To reduce information asymmetry and combat insider trading, listed companies strive to enhance the transparency and timeliness of information disclosure to the market, as well as continually mature their corporate governance standards. In this context, blockchain technology can be a crucial ally, whether in the rapid implementation of regulatory and corporate advancements or in the evolution of compliance in corporate processes such as biometric authentication with fingerprints or facial recognition. This is an important new trend. .

Some public companies are using machine learning to optimize operational and financial performance predictions and analyze unstructured data such as meeting and investor minutes. Linking this intelligence to crowdsourcing platforms can help gather information for potential investors and market analysis.

The application of AI, virtual reality (VR), or augmented reality (AR) in corporate environments cannot be overlooked. AI is increasingly being adopted by public companies for data analysis and process automation to help identify trends, while VR and AR can create immersive experiences to predict market dynamics and improve decision-making. I can. This includes virtual tours of offices and headquarters facilities, digital performance presentations, and hybrid shareholder meetings with simultaneous interpretation.

These innovations will vary depending on company size, economic sector, corporate governance maturity, listing segment, and specific stakeholder demands, but will undoubtedly influence how listed companies interact with investors and society at large. They interact and tend to shape how interactions and relationships become more efficient. It is rational, transparent, permanent and sustainable. The future is already here, and Brazilian capital markets are already driving a new era.

Andr Vasconcellos is Vice-President of the Board of Directors of the Brazilian Investor Relations Association and an expert in corporate law and capital markets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irmagazine.com/ai-tech/building-trust-through-innovation-how-iros-will-use-technology-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos