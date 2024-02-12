ViaBus, an innovation by Chula Engineering graduates, wins Thailand's DEmark Award 2023 and Japan's Good Design Award (G-Mark)





Newswise — The ViaBus application developed by Chula Faculty of Engineering graduates has won the 2023 Thailand Design Excellence Award (DEmark) in the categories of Systems, Services, Digital Platforms, Online Interface Design, Smartphone and Tablet Apps, and Websites. Congratulations! Furthermore, it was recently announced at the Good Design Exhibition 2023, which will be held from October 25th to 29th, 2023, and received the Good Design (G Mark) Award from the Japan Design Promotion Association.

“Via Bus” is a tech startup founded by Intouch Marsvongpragorn, CEO and co-founder of Via Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a graduate of the School of Information and Communication Engineering, with support from the CU Innovation Hub. Obtained Ph.D. from Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University. The “Via Bus” platform provides information on various passenger systems such as buses, minibuses, trains and ships. A passenger can track the location of all his BMTA buses, see real-time traffic status, access bus routes, and see the names of all bus stops from the start to the end of the route. The application also facilitates navigation on public transportation such as BTS buses, MRT, and Chao Phraya Express boats.

Design Excellence Award (DEmark) is a certification mark by the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand. It recognizes well-designed products and helps entrepreneurs increase the value of their products and contribute to the future development of Thailand's economy.

The Good Design Award (G Mark) is a prestigious award of the Japan Institute of Design Promotion that has been awarded for over 60 years. This award recognizes outstanding design works across a variety of fields, including packaging, furniture, and applications. The Good Design Award has raised international recognition for the Japanese design industry, and this year more than 5,000 projects from Asia, Europe and the Americas were submitted to the contest.

For more information about the Design Excellence Award (DEmark), please visit https://demarkaward.net/th/demark_winner/detail/17909.

For more information about the Good Design Award (G-Mark), please visit https://www.g-mark.org/en/gallery/winners/20492.

