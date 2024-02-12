Novel bispecific design improves CAR T cell immunotherapy for childhood leukemia





Disentangle two targets and build performance with artificial intelligence

We have demonstrated a proof of principle that describes and potentially extends the CAR design repertoire, says co-author M. Dr. Madan Babu, FRS, Director of the St. Jude Center of Excellence for Data-Driven Discovery and George J. Pedersen Endowed Chair in Biological Data Science in the Department of Structural Biology. But then comes the challenge. How do you know which linker to choose? How do you know how much physical flexibility you need?

The physical structure of the linker that connects the target molecule and its two binding domains can cause internal interference that prevents binding to the target on cancer cells, so which type of linker is more important for effective therapy. Identifying what is common may lead to future improvements. By comparing the structures with computational structure predictions and results, the St. Jude group confirmed that shorter, more flexible linkers perform better in their models.

When barcode scanners are connected with rigid linkers, they can only scan a limited amount of cancer cells, making them less effective at finding targets, Babb said. We believe that using a linker with sufficient flexibility and short length will allow us to scan a much larger volume by preventing the linker from folding, potentially finding target proteins on cancer cells. I found out that it gets expensive. The result is a more effective pair of barcode scanners that work together.

We are one of the few groups in the world to use AI-based structural prediction tools for CAR design, said second author Kalyan Immadisetty of St. Jude's Department of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cell Therapy. By comparing 3D modeled structures, Immadisetty confirmed the association between shorter and more flexible linkers and greater anticancer efficacy. This information corroborated the performance of his CAR in real results.

Zoin said he was excited that the structural predictions confirmed the experiments and showed that a short, flexible linker was the best configuration. While we were conducting experiments, Imadisetti discovered structural components that correlated almost exactly with what he showed functionally, even when switching one of the targeted antibody binding domains. did. We introduced the idea that these AI prediction tools could be extended to other his CAR structures.

Most importantly, other companies can now use our computational approach to design CARs, Immadisetty said. And hopefully, this will help us understand the effectiveness of their CAR technology and lead to overall improvements in leukemia and other malignancies.

Authors and funders

Other authors of the study include Jorge Ibanez-Vega, Sarah Moore, Chris Nevitt, Unmesha Thanekar, Liqing Tian, ​​Abbas Karouni, Peter Chockley, Bright Arthur, Heather Shepphard, Jeffery Klco, Deanna Langfitt, Giedre Krenciute, and St. Jude. I'm Stephen Gottschalk. .

This research was supported by grants from the National Institutes of Health (P01CA096832 and R50CA211481), the National Cancer Institute (P30CA021765), the Assisi Foundation of Memphis, and ALSAC, St. Jude's fundraising and awareness organization.

If you are interested in licensing GRP78 CAR T cells, please obtain GRP78 CAR T cells from St. Jude (SJ-19-0050) For further development and/or commercial use, please see licensing details.

