Analysts share top business trends to watch in 2024 | CO





Why it matters: Trend forecasters highlight the growth of artificial intelligence as a force that will drive convenience for consumers and create huge market opportunities for companies: McKinsey says AI will help the global economy The way consumers, markets and brands respond to sustainability is evolving. As a result, companies will find new ways to extend the lifecycle of their products and services, trend forecasters say. Companies across categories need to start preparing to serve a new generation of digitally native consumers. By 2025, Generation Alpha (age 0 to age 13 in 2024) will be the largest generation in history and the first to be born in the 21st century. Their global economic footprint is projected to reach $5.46 trillion by 2029.

Trend forecasters identify macro social, economic, and cultural changes that impact the evolving consumer landscape and understand how and why consumer views and priorities change from year to year. Provides context for understanding.

This year, trend experts already seem to agree on at least one thing. Consumers are not just passive participants, but active influences in shaping market dynamics that inform consumer demand, from sustainability mandates to digital environments ushering in an artificial era. It means that you have. Intelligence.

With the first month of 2024 just around the corner, four leading trend forecasters tell CO what businesses need to know to look around the corner and adjust their consumer strategies.

Cassandra Napoli, Saint WGSN Senior Insight Strategist. — WGSN Assessing the impact of AI: AI empowers human creators and tastemakers, giving them the potential to reach new heights of creativity.

After a year in which platforms like ChatGPT dominated the headlines, the potential of artificial intelligence has understandably become a top concern for many trend forecasters. Although personal opinions differ on whether AI will be good for the world as a whole, experts agree that the continued increase in AI is inevitable in 2024.

Martin Raymond, co-founder and editor-in-chief of global visionary consultancy Future Laboratory, has a rosy outlook for next year. He said AI comes with many ethical issues and concerns, but as a society we are beginning to address these issues. In 2024, we will further deepen our understanding of how technology can enable a new golden age of human creativity.

Raymond sees AI as a human collaborator. AI will be a powerful tool to help us make further improvements. It can act as a catalyst and multiplier of ideas, freeing and expanding the capabilities of our minds, he added. But it does not replace humans, for whom mastering empathy, emotion, and judgment remain the keys to creativity. Instead, it empowers human creators and tastemakers, giving them the potential to reach new heights of creativity.

Sarah Owen, co-founder and global futures advisor at SOON Future Studies. — Future research coming soon

Cassandra Napoli, senior insights strategist at leading trend forecasting firm WGSN, is similarly bullish on the role of AI as an assistant to humans, rather than a replacement. AI tools are helping consumers do chores they don't want to do, he said in WGSN's 2024 Top Trends report. AI is also being adopted in personal shopping and life coaching, and is starting to support menial tasks in the workplace, she said.

Napoli cited examples such as Realtor.com's AI Dream Home tool, which aims to help home seekers find their ideal home, and Booking.com's travel planning platform. Both leverage generative AI to help deliver better and more personalized results than your average search. engine.

[Read: Meta, Google, and Shopify Execs on How New AI Tools

Will Drive Sales in 2024]

Owen predicts that people will shift to a strategy of buying less but better, with a strategy that emphasizes quality over quantity.

Evolving your sustainability efforts and messaging: Changing your story for higher impact

The way consumers, markets and brands think about sustainability is evolving to reflect a more proactive approach to consumer demand.

We propose a shift to the term regeneration rather than sustainability. This captures the essential positivity that is needed, said Martin Raymond of the Future Laboratory.

According to Sarah Owen, co-founder and global futures advisor at SOON Future Studies, a new approach to sustainability will center around companies finding new ways to extend the lifecycle of their products and services. It will be.

Owen predicts that people will shift to a strategy of buying less but better, with a strategy that emphasizes quality over quantity.

Trend forecaster and brand strategist Ashley Edwards calls this the new post-consumer mindset, where consumers are drastically cutting back on consumption and moving beyond reduce, reuse and recycle to make trash and repairs more environmentally friendly. This terminology has been incorporated with consideration.

Ashley Edwards, trend forecaster and brand strategist. —Ashley Edwards The Rise of Generation Alpha: The next generation of consumers, who will soon be teenagers, will become a top priority for businesses

Trend experts have spent years studying generational differences and training strategists to reach Millennial and Gen Z consumers. Now, a new generation is already on their heels. This new population of digital natives may be better known as the iPad kids, who are just starting to reach their 10th birthday, but they are already savvy consumers.

Edwards told Coloradoan that he believes Gen Alpha will be a top priority for businesses starting in 2024. We are already seeing this strongly in the beauty sector, for example, with new brands such as BTWN, Allkinds, Rile and Gryt hyper. -Targeted to teens and teenage consumers. These brands are built with purpose from the beginning, for teenagers and even for his teenagers. Going forward, I think we'll see more brands prioritize learning with these consumers more intentionally to future-proof their strategies.

Owen added that Generation Alpha has been exposed to an increasingly unstable world in their short lives, from climate change and worsening health insecurity to a global pandemic in their formative years, adding that today's children He emphasized the special circumstances faced by the people. Fortunately, many Alphas are able to take charge of their own mental and physical health as a direct result of being exposed to more self-aware parents, siblings, and influencers. . Generation Alpha will be more informed and in control of their health and wellness than any generation before them.

[Read: How To Turn Deinfluencing Into a Marketing Opportunity]

Alison Reese, WGSN Senior Insight Strategist. — WGSN Managing uncertainty after the pandemic: New expectations for engagement

Four years after the pandemic began, it has become clearer how much things have changed for most people.

This is especially true in the workplace, where many are navigating new rhythms of life after returning to physical offices, hybrid and remote work arrangements, or in-person work for employees whose jobs require them to do so. The WGSN report asserts the importance of intentionality and boundaries for the younger generation of employees.In the world of quiet retirement, lazy women's work, slow life movement, employers need to incorporate employee happiness into her KPIs [key performance indicators]writes Alison Reese, senior insights strategist at WGSN.

In response, SOON Future Studies predicts a rise in slower, more intentional lifestyles both online and offline. Millennials and Gen Z know they can't really give up work completely, but they're more intentional about how to create balance and find rituals that work for them, she said. Stated.

Owen believes these boundaries extend beyond work and across everything we do online. As our inboxes and social media accounts continue to overflow, the art of curation… [setting] Better boundaries are becoming more prevalent, she said. This digital downsizing is a way to manage choice paralysis, information overload, algorithmic bias, and ultimately allow people to spend more time away from screens.

Owen continued that digital downsizing will ultimately impact brands.As people unfollow and unsubscribe [from digital content]businesses must update their online value proposition to ensure they deliver personalized engagement and engaging content that appeals to new, discerning audiences.

Published February 12, 2024

