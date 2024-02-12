Watch Google's Waymo self-driving car set go up in flames | Most Destructive Attack





In the most destructive attack yet on self-driving cars in the United States, a crowd in San Francisco used fireworks to destroy a Waymo self-driving car and set it on fire last week. Google's parent Alphabet company and authorities acknowledged it was the most "destructive attack" yet on driverless cars in the United States. The incident occurred during Lunar New Year celebrations in San Francisco's Chinatown. A white sport utility company was involved in the incident as the vehicle was traveling on a street in the city's Chinatown area, a company spokesperson said. "The vehicle was not carrying any passengers and no injuries were reported. We are working closely with local safety authorities to respond to the situation," the company said. The Jaguar I-PACE electric car is equipped with 29 cameras and other sensors Eyewitness testimony Michael Vandy, the eyewitness who posted the video of the incident, told Reuters that people were setting off fireworks. He said he was celebrating Chinese New Year. A person jumped on the hood of a Waymo car and broke the windshield. Thirty seconds later, another person jumped onto the hood as some in the crowd applauded. He reportedly told the news agency via a direct message from X News. "It was a wild time," he wrote, describing people with skateboards breaking the glass. Some people write graffiti on cars. "People were divided into two groups: those who encouraged it and those who were just shocked and started filming. Nobody stood up. So there was nothing they could do to stand up to dozens of people. The video shows the vehicle. The fire department posted photos of the charred remains of the car on social media and said fireworks were the cause of the fire. San Francisco police said they were investigating the cause of the fire, but did not say whether any arrests had been made. In the past, groups have disrupted the operation of self-driving cars in San Francisco and Phoenix, Arizona, blocking their path, attempting to break into vehicles, and even jumping on their hoods. Last week, a driverless Waymo vehicle collided with a bicycle in San Francisco, causing minor injuries.

