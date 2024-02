Why did Google change the name of Bard to Gemini? Sundar Pichai says it 'makes real sense'

Google recently announced a number of changes in a blog post, including renaming its Bard AI chatbot to Gemini, launching a new Gemini app, and announcing the Gemini Ultra large language model bundled with premium subscriptions. However, since the announcement, users have been wondering why Google took the drastic step of changing the name of its popular chatbot to Gemini. CEO Sundar Pichai finally shed some light on the issue in a recent interaction.

Pichai revealed the reason for the name change in an interaction with CNBC, saying, “For us, Gemini is about a holistic approach in terms of how to build the most capable and secure AI models, and Bard is about how people can build AI models.” It was the most direct way we could have a dialogue.” When you use our model, you interact directly with the underlying Gemini model, so it makes a lot of sense to evolve it to Gemini. ”

I think this is both how we continue to evolve the model and how users can experience it firsthand, so I thought the name change made sense. ”

For Gemini Advanced subscription:

Google also recently announced its Gemini Ultra 1.0 language model, which enables users to handle more complex tasks such as coding, logical reasoning, following subtle instructions, and collaborating on creative projects. Bard Advanced is said to be the first language model to outperform human experts on MMLU (Massive Multi-Task Language Understanding) tests.

Interestingly, Google has decided to go the OpenAI route by bundling its cutting-edge language model into its $19.99/month Google One AI premium plan.

Commenting on the Gemini Advanced subscription, Pichai said:

Gemini Advanced gives you access to Ultra 1.0, our most high-performance model to date. It offers more features, is particularly good at complex and multi-turn queries, has very good workspace integration, and is built from the ground up to be natively multimodal, so you can It really shines when you attach a query. ”

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

A comprehensive three-minute summary of what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech. Click to download.

Get all the technology news and updates with Live Mint. Check out all the latest action on the 2024 Budget here. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.Show more Show less

Published: February 12, 2024, 10:06 AM (IST)

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/why-did-google-rename-bard-to-gemini-sundar-pichai-said-really-made-sense-to-11707709119623.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos