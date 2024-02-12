Innovation and disruption in event marketing





Sonali Nair is the Chief Executive Officer of Segment Agency.

The event marketing landscape is continually evolving due to advances in technology and changing consumer demands. 2024 promises to be a big year for event marketers, full of possibilities to leverage disruptive technology to not only stay ahead of the competition, but also delight their customers as a result. Masu. Therefore, we were excited to see how event marketing professionals can leverage these disruptive technologies to enhance engagement, increase brand awareness, and increase the ROI of their events.

Embracing innovation in the current event landscape

Indeed, innovation and disruption are buzzwords. But they're also a necessity in today's ever-changing event marketing environment. As demand for personalized and immersive experiences increases, marketers must look beyond traditional strategies to engage audiences, especially given the continued focus on virtual and hybrid events. It doesn't have to be. By creating an enhanced, interactive (and memorable) experience for your attendees, your targeted, personalized, and data-driven marketing strategies will increase engagement and brand awareness across various platforms. Improve your ROI. According to research shared by Eventify, the numbers speak for themselves: innovative event technology allows you to:

Increase attendance by up to 30%

45% reduction in time and cost

Increase productivity by 40%

Increase lead conversion by 25%

Harnessing disruptive technology

There are a number of disruptive technologies that are revolutionizing the events industry, including virtual reality (VR/AR) and artificial intelligence. The advent of VR/AR creates interactive and immersive environments that transcend physical limitations (spatial, geographical, ability, etc.). AR specifically incorporates virtual elements into real-world environments, often even something as simple as a mobile phone, to enhance the way you interact with customers and how attendees learn/retain important information. . As Onirix says, AR has gone from being a promise of the future to a tangible and powerful tool that can immerse participants in a fully immersive experience where information materializes before their eyes.

VR is a little different in that it is a fully immersive experience, but it is often more complex and expensive because it requires specialized equipment and programming. But if you can overcome the challenges of VR, it can be extremely impactful (and fun!) for your audience. VR allows you to “travel” to places you wouldn’t normally go, allows you to virtually interact and network with off-site attendees, and helps virtual attendees who experience “screen fatigue” can increase engagement. And of course, VR technology is also evolving rapidly, so we can expect some challenges around cost, complexity, and accessibility to be addressed in future versions.

However, this type of interactive experience has the following benefits:

Increased audience participation and engagement

Increased accessibility to information (i.e. being able to safely see inside complex industrial machinery that would never be possible in real life)

Differentiation through interactive exhibits and unique attractions not only draws crowds but also maintains interest in the fierce competition at trade shows.

Built-in capabilities in VR/AR tools allow you to measure and analyze attendee engagement, often in real-time, so you can adjust your approach on-site

Immersive experiences aren't the only way to bring innovation to event marketing. AI can also help you personalize the attendee experience and make data-driven decisions about everything from venue selection to speakers to the best communication channels for specific segments of your target audience. has a role to play. Other technologies include smart event spaces and blockchain.

Smart venues advance the concept of immersive and personalized event experiences by monitoring everything from mobile apps and ticketing to hotspot traffic monitoring for insight into the most successful booth/exhibition areas It will help you. Connecting smart venues via mobile apps provides tons of real-time insights for IT teams, event organizers, and even attendees, so everyone can make decisions and adjustments as needed. And like everything else these days, information security and fraud prevention remains a top priority for event organizers and marketers. Ticket fraud may make headlines at sold-out stadium concerts, but Swifties aren't the only ones targeted. Thanks to the convenience of online platforms and mobile ticketing apps, any event can become a victim of counterfeit, stolen tickets, and duffling.

Blockchain, a decentralized and tamper-resistant ledger technology, helps increase the security of tickets. This ensures ironclad record-keeping, more transparent and accessible transactions, and smart contracts that can better automate how tickets are validated.

Overcoming challenges and looking to the future

Of course, whenever introducing new technology into an industry, there are challenges to overcome, such as cost, infrastructure requirements, training, and participant adoption. As is often the case with emerging technologies, some of these experiences require long-term investment and may not provide immediate ROI. But it's definitely worth playing the long game, especially considering what the rest of the decade holds regarding technology in the events industry. As Cvent points out in our list of trends, there are top trends to watch in 2024 (many of which we've covered). However, these trends will only continue to evolve in the coming years. You might be left behind.

Other important things to keep an eye on this year and beyond include:

AI chatbot

face recognition

Integrate social media into event planning

Sustainability initiatives

The continued evolution of hybrid and virtual events, the integration of AI into everything, the increasing role of data and analytics, and the rapidly changing landscape of emerging technologies are all combining to drive innovation in event marketing and execution. The continued need for culture is ensured. This is important not only to stay competitive, but also to meet your audience's needs in a memorable way.

