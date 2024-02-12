UAE's ATRC launches global technology research and development platform at WGS 2024: US$200 million allocated to accelerate innovation in developing countries | National operations





In a groundbreaking announcement on the first day of the 2024 World Government Summit (WGS), the Abu Dhabi Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) announced the announced a pioneering initiative. The newly launched ATRC Global Technology Research and Development Platform will serve as a channel for countries around the world to leverage the UAE's technological expertise to address their unique challenges.

As a powerhouse of the advanced research and development (R&D) ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE, this initiative underscores ATRC's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and global prosperity. In an era of rapid technological change, the platform aims to bridge the technology gap experienced by countries around the world by providing solutions tailored to pressing needs.

To open applications through this platform, ATRC is allocating US$200 million in funding to accelerate innovation specifically for emerging and developing countries. This funding promises to absorb the costs of resources and research, facilitating the development of sophisticated technological solutions and enabling these countries to keep up with the latest advances.

The ATRC Global Technology R&D Platform prioritizes collaboration and inclusivity and invites applications from governments, organizations, and qualified parties around the world. Through a rigorous evaluation process, initiatives that align with the platform's mission will receive support in his six priority areas: food and agriculture. Health care; Safety and security; Sustainability, environment and energy. And transportation.

His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, ATRC Secretary-General, highlighted the significant impact this initiative will have on the world, saying: “Our efforts are a means to thrive in this technology-driven world. ATRC stands ready to partner with countries around the world, leveraging our technology expertise to address their challenges and strengthen collective leadership in an AI-driven era. We will promote progress.”

Over nearly four years, ATRC has developed a robust R&D ecosystem with more than 850 researchers from over 70 countries. We have built an entire ecosystem that systematically supports every critical stage of technology development. His organization, ASPIRE, crowdsources talent from around the world through epic challenges and global competitions to identify technology gaps with clients. The Technology Innovation Institute (TII) focuses on applied research that drives purposeful outcomes and houses leading researchers and scientists. VentureOne, on the other hand, commercializes its solutions and delivers R&D products and services from the lab to the market.

ATRC offers a wide range of capabilities from ideation to innovation for your needs in quantum, AI, autonomous robotics, and cryptography, as well as advanced materials, propulsion, and spatial guidance technologies.

ATRC coordinates the entire technology advancement lifecycle for companies and countries in need of support, from identifying a company's technology challenges to developing bespoke R&D solutions. Located at a global crossroads, we extend our reach to businesses around the world and foster innovation on a truly global scale.

Al Bannai will address the plenary session of the World Government Summit, highlighting his views on the evolution of AI and new opportunities.

Dr. Ray O. Johnson, CEO of TII, ATRC's global applied research arm, expressed optimism about the fund's potential to foster innovation, saying, “Through this platform, We help identify untapped innovations around the world and unleash the power of change.” Leverage technology to drive economic growth. ”

ATRC calls on countries to cooperate and contribute to the global technology landscape. For more information about the ATRC Tech R&D Fund, applicants can contact the Council via his ASPIRE (aspireuae.ae).

Stefan Timpano, CEO of ASPIRE, is here to identify technology gaps and promote the sophisticated solutions countries need to explore for a resilient future. said.

In a similar effort to support widespread adoption of advanced technology, last year the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) made Falcon 40B, a world-ranked large-scale language model, available royalty-free under the Apache 2.0 license. We were one of the first companies to source.

