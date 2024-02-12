Google's Gemini app finally does justice to voice assistants, but there are caveats.technology news





Google recently changed the name of its Bard chatbot to Gemini, and that change includes mobile apps for Android as well as iOS. The app is not officially available in India yet, but it's a simple workaround that will get you up and running in no time.

The app, which is about 2MB, looks like a shortcut. This is probably part of the Google apps already installed on your phone. Once set up, you can summon Gemini just like your old assistant. In my case it happened like this.

unique approach

First, Google took a unique approach to Gemini. We haven't completely retired Assistant, we're keeping it around for tasks that Gemini can't handle yet.

This is different from what Microsoft has done. The company took an even bolder step and completely replaced Cortana voice assistant with his Copilot on Windows. However, this trust can be misplaced. Indeed, AI chatbots can do some very impressive things that computers have not been able to do before. But these tools are ultimately predictive models that take input text and repeatedly predict the next token or word.

Therefore, it is better suited for things like summarizing emails, rather than handling tasks on your phone or PC. Without the help of a voice assistant, Copilot is a pretty poor assistant and can't even launch apps.

Google, on the other hand, is much smarter. Installing the Gemini app will take over the role of your assistant, but it won't actually kill your assistant. Instead, the Assistant works behind the scenes to handle commands like “Set an alarm.” Gemini, on the other hand, handles things that assistants are never good at, like “reading out the highlights of today's email.”

What does it feel like to use it?

Thanks to this approach, those who regularly use assistants can feel at home at home. When I asked to set an alarm, the Assistant and Gemini both did it immediately and displayed a confirmation message with a green checkmark. In this case they were quite similar.

However, there are small differences here and there. When I asked the Assistant to open a specific document from Google Drive, it almost instantly launched the Drive app and highlighted that document. But when I asked Gemini the same thing, it took a moment to show me the relevant documentation within the app itself and let me choose from there.

(Image: Zohaib Ahmed/The Indian Express)

Either way, having easy access to information across your Google account is the kind of ecosystem magic that Assistant always promised but never delivered. Gemini, unlike Assistant, is very well integrated with Google's other products. Once connected to Google Workspace, Gemini allows him to search for specific topics in Gmail and Google Drive.

I tested Gemini on several tasks and it did a great job. Search for specific emails, read today's news, analyze documents, and more. Additionally, you can check whether Gemini's answers are accurate using the fact-checking feature, accessed by tapping the Google “G” icon.

(Image: Zohaib Ahmed/The Indian Express)

On the other hand, many other tasks that you would normally do in the Assistant are passed directly to the Assistant. For example, commands to control Smart Her lights are done via Google Assistant with Gemini as an intermediary.

Not (completely) ready for prime time yet

However, there are still some kinks waiting to be resolved. But the app is currently undergoing extensive testing, so Google should be able to polish the experience quickly.

For example, image searches are not Gemini's strong suit. I tried images of major landmarks near my house and asked Gemini what I could do there. The AI ​​strangely thought it was a human image. I would like to point out here that I was using Gemini Advanced and not the regular version. Also, Google's image recognition isn't fully functional. When I ran the same image through the new Circle to Search feature, it immediately recognized the location.

(express image)

Gemini is also a little slower than Assistant, with a slight delay between when you finish speaking and when Gemini responds. There are also commands like “Hey Google, what's the weather like today?” Gemini is slower than Assistant. I believe this is because Google has to choose between Assistant or Gemini for each command, which increases processing time slightly. However, some commands, such as setting an alarm, are equally fast with either.

Also, interactions generally take longer, and Gemini takes longer to process input than the Assistant. This isn't all that surprising considering the amount of processing power required to generate AI, even when executing simple commands.

Conclusion (Image: Zohaib Ahmed/The Indian Express)

Overall, Gemini feels like a supercharged Google Assistant. It can do almost everything a regular assistant can do, but layers in some of the magic of a chatbot to make it even more useful. It's a bit slow, but the potential is clear. I'm excited to see how Google improves Gemini into the voice assistant of the future.

This could be a complete game changer if the issue is resolved. The AI ​​assistant understands what you want and actually helps by digging into the data and providing it to you. The more Google can integrate Gemini across its ecosystem, the more valuable it will become.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/artificial-intelligence/google-gemini-ai-app-what-it-is-like-9157412/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos