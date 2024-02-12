AI innovation lets you create authentic, perfectly pitched vocals





Written by Dino Lencioni

/ Published on February 12, 2024

Once the solution for amateur singers who went off-tune on karaoke nights, Auto-Tune and other audio adjustment software have progressed from clubs to recording studios without ever sounding artificial. was.

However, researchers at Johns Hopkins have advanced the technology and significantly improved the previous capabilities of traditional audio adjustment software. This innovation, called Diff-Pitcher, not only provides powerful Auto-Tune, but also seamlessly corrects out-of-tune songs while preserving the timbre and naturalness of the original voice, expanding its potential applications in entertainment and entertainment. It extends beyond the music industry and into the healthcare environment. .

“Diff-Pitcher is a generative deep neural network that takes pitch correction techniques to a new level,” said team member Jiarui Hai, a doctoral student in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering in the Whiting School of Engineering. . “That precision and control can not only help music artists and producers, but also open up new possibilities in areas such as vocal rehabilitation and assistive technology.”

Hai and principal investigator Maunya El-Hilali, a professor of electrical and computer engineering, presented the new technology at the 2023 IEEE Workshop on Applications of Signal Processing to Audio and Acoustics last fall.

In music, the ability of pitch correction software to adjust the sound of a voice or instrument to a desired pitch is extremely important. Diff-Pitcher employs advanced algorithms to increase the naturalness and quality of pitch correction beyond previous tools. Unlike older software that was trained on pairs of corrected and original vocals, Diff-Pitcher analyzes a visual representation (spectrogram) of the original vocal that needs correction. Achieve pitch correction in two easy steps by identifying target notes, predicting necessary adjustments, and converting the corrected spectrogram to audio.

According to Hai, Diff-Pitcher is notable not only for its ability to create authentic, controlled audio, but also for the method used to achieve it.

”[The results sound] It's very natural and allows you to adjust the pitch of your voice, unlike the old method of fixing the pitch,” Hai said.

The researchers plan to continue improving Diff-Pitcher to make audio sound more natural and expand the tool's capabilities beyond music production enhancements. They believe Dif-Pitcher has a wide range of potential uses, including assisting people undergoing vocal rehabilitation, especially those with voice disorders.

“This technology has the potential to revolutionize the spectrum of language-related disorders,” said Hai, “providing valuable support to post-laryngectomy patients and contributing to vocal rehabilitation in stroke patients.” .

